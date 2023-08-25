Tennessee football quarterback Joe Milton grew up as the oldest of seven. There was never a time during his upbringing in central Florida when Milton was a younger brother.
When a reporter referred to Milton as the “little brother” to Hendon Hooker last season during Thursday’s press conference, he couldn’t hide his frustration.
“You all keep trying me with the ‘little brother’ stuff, man,” Milton said. “I’ll try to fix my facial expressions, man, I’m sorry. . . I do the same thing I did last year that I do today. Nothing changed. Nothing changed, man, I do the same thing.”
Milton has had to deal with his fair share of questions about not starting last season or about being in the “passenger seat.” But that was not what Milton was doing. He was using the skills he learned from being the oldest brother in his house to lead Tennessee’s locker room even as a backup.
The 6-foot-5 gunslinger said he hasn’t changed since arriving in Knoxville. When Hooker went down, it was time for Milton to step up. His preparation beforehand made it a smooth transition.
Milton credits his upbringing as the eldest sibling for helping him become a natural leader.
"I felt like that since I got here," Milton said. "Always felt like that even when I wasn’t a starter. That’s just me as a person. Just being the oldest of seven, that’s just something that you just kind of just take over.”
It was always in the cards – after Hooker won the job in 2022 – that Milton would be the starter in 2023. It was even more important for him to earn the respect of the team.
When Hooker went down with a torn ACL late in 2022, it was Milton’s time. The transition was smooth, but offensive coordinator Joey Halzle saw him flip the switch.
“It’s really been since bowl prep last year,” Halzle said. “When it was very clear, at that point with Hendon (Hooker’s) injury and everything, that it was his team to take over. He didn’t shy away from it, but he also didn’t become fake and change the way he was. He was just him and with a dedicated, new spirit about it where he just said, ‘Alright, I’m responsible for this unit now I have to make sure that it’s going the way to go.’”
As the Vols approach the Sept. 2 opener, Milton is making sure everyone is prepared. He has been through fall camp before, and he knows what it takes.
He preaches to his fellow players that they must treat the mock-game week like a real game week so they aren’t caught off guard. Every install, every rep at practice is valuable.
Milton has taken responsibility for conveying that message to the team.
“I’m still being a server,” Milton said. “I may be the leader on the team, but I’m still being a servant every day. I have to get the guys understood to the game plan, understanding how I see it. So, I feel comfortable with the game plan. I feel comfortable with the playbook, feel comfortable playing right now in this offense. I feel great.”
Off the field, Milton served his teammates with brand-new Beats headphones. Beats announced a slew of athletes they’re partnering with, and Milton made the list.
He did his part and gifted every Vol a pair. They all included a special message from Milton.
“Through thick and thin we have each other’s back,” the message read. “I ride for you because you’re my brothers. We all have one big goal at the end but first let’s win the EAST. From Jojo to You.”
There is no outside noise for Milton, and he didn’t bite to say there was a chip on his shoulder.
"To be honest, I’m just ready to play football," said Milton. "I don’t see it no different. Do I have a chip on my shoulder? That’s just because I want to prove that to myself, that I’m good at this game and I can play for a long time. So other than that, man, I don’t look at the outside noise. I don’t."
