Last year is over for Tennessee football. The Vols are now tasked with moving on from the record-breaking 2022 season.
Part of the moving on process includes replacing transcendent players like Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. Early in spring practice, less experienced players like Squirrel White and quarterback Joe Milton are stepping into those roles.
“Whenever you're replacing this many parts like there's some sloppiness that goes into it,” offensive coordinator Joey Halzle told the media on Thursday. “But the guys are playing hard and that's all we ask of the guys. While you're learning why you're trying to figure out your new job, your new roles just play really hard while you're working through it.”
Milton stepped in last season after Hooker went down with a torn ACL, performing well against Vanderbilt and leading Tennessee to a victory in the Orange Bowl. While it is undeniable that Hooker’s impact on the field will be missed, his leadership may be the biggest hole left.
Milton has stepped into a leadership role for Tennessee. Leading both by example and vocally, Milton said he uses his size to his advantage in helping younger players.
“I'm an overall leader, lead by example and I lead by vocal just because of my body size, people listen to me more,” Milton said. “I know that sounds intimidating, but at the same time, I use that as my advantage. I don't yell, I don't have to yell.”
In the three days of spring practice, both Milton and freshman Nico Iamaleava have looked good throwing the ball.
With Tennessee’s current state of the quarterback room – only having two scholarship quarterbacks in Milton and Iamaleava – there is no time to “spoon-feed” the highly touted freshman despite the challenges of adjusting to Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s uptempo offense.
“He's going to be pushed extremely quickly,” Heupel said of Iamaleava. “Great urgency is going to be needed for him. He's extremely coachable.”
Milton can often be seen talking with Iamaleava on the practice field. From Iamaleava’s recruitment to now, Milton has taken the 6-foot-6 freshman under his wing.
“He for sure can throw the ball,” Milton said. “Also, his willingness to learn. I always told Nico when he first got here, any question is not a dumb question. Ask me whatever you want, I’ve been through it all.”
Milton has been through a quarterback battle at Michigan, transferring to Tennessee, losing the starting job and becoming the presumptive starter again going into 2023.
Iamaleava has taken advantage of the opportunity to learn under Milton. Iamaleava goes to Milton every night with questions about game scripts. Milton made it clear, he is there to help wherever he can.
“Joe’s been great, like a big brother to me,” Iamaleava said. “He’s really, just rallying all the troops around us, getting everybody to buy into what he’s trying to build and what the team is trying to build.”
As spring practice rolls on and will be capped off by the April 15 Orange and White game, early enrollees like Iamaleava will reap the benefits of getting a headstart on their college careers. The rest of spring practice also gives Milton an opportunity to build on his leadership before the season.
“Being the oldest in the room is kind of crazy,” Milton said. “I have fun regardless. I help those guys understand that it’s all about fun. You want to have fun, you want to be good at this game, have fun. Once you take the game too serious, then that’s where things go bad.”
