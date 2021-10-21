Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt’s lawyer, Michael Lyons, has set an ultimatum for the University of Tennessee: Reach a settlement with Pruitt by Oct. 29, or face a lawsuit with potentially devastating consequences for the athletic program.
A letter sent from Lyons to UT’s general counsel, first reported Tuesday by Blake Toppmeyer of the USA Today Networks, claims that Pruitt’s lawsuit has the potential to “cripple UT’s athletic programs for years.”
“On behalf of my client, I can tell you that he’s not happy that this is the only choice they’ve left him with," Lyons said, "but he’s not going to walk away without getting his day in court.”
Pruitt was fired on Jan. 18 with cause, as the University of Tennessee believed it had uncovered evidence that Pruitt and his staff had engaged in conduct that was in violation with the NCAA, and that Pruitt failed to monitor his staff’s actions or promote an atmosphere of compliance. Since Pruitt was fired for cause, UT did not have to pay his $12.6 million buyout that was part of his contract.
Lyons’ initial letter did not attempt to defend Pruitt and his actions, but rather called out the University with the lawsuit.
UT’s general counsel Ryan Stinnett wrote Monday in response to Lyons that the University has no intention of reaching a settlement with Pruitt and is prepared to defend its actions.
“Your letter contains no denials of your client’s actions,” Stinnett said. “Instead, you raise vague and unsupported allegations of other violations by the university and threaten to embarrass the University publicly by revealing these alleged violations. The University emphatically denies these allegations and will not be intimidated into settling with your client based on your unsupported assertions.”
In the letter, Lyons said the full lawsuit would reveal violations within Tennessee’s athletic department from previous years, administrations and sports.
Among the people whose records Lyons wants preserved are: Phillip Fulmer, Tennessee’s former football coach and athletic director; former football coach Butch Jones; current football assistant coach Willie Martinez, who also worked for Jones; former football assistant Tommy Thigpen, who is now on staff at North Carolina; former associate AD Carmen Tegano; men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes; Chancellor Donde Plowman; donor Larry Pratt and AAU basketball coach and former Vols player Bobby Maze.
“We’re not here to bluff," Lyons said. "I can promise you that we’ve investigated it very carefully, and I’m not going to give them and spoil the surprise of what we have, but you can rest assured that we’ve done our homework.”
Both Barnes and Fulmer responded to Pruitt’s allegations in a statement to ESPN Tuesday night.
Fulmer hired Pruitt in Dec. 2017, a week after being named athletic director.
"The days I interviewed each candidate for the head football coaching position at the University of Tennessee, including Jeremy Pruitt, I emphasized that you did not have to cheat to win at the University of Tennessee and that cheating would not be tolerated," Fulmer said. "Jeremy has no one to blame but himself for his firing from UT. He had a great opportunity at a great university, and he simply screwed it up."
Barnes, Tennessee’s seventh-year head basketball coach, reiterated Fulmer's words.
"I'm really disappointed that Jeremy would throw people's names around that he knows did nothing but support him the entire time he was here and make these unsubstantiated claims," Barnes said. "I would invite the NCAA to come in any day of the week and investigate our program. I have too much respect for our players, our school and our administration for somebody to ever think we were not doing things right here and make such ridiculous statements. Jeremy is not here because of the decisions he made and the way he led his program. Here's what I know: Our University has done everything it possibly can in working with the NCAA to clean up the mess he left behind and bring this to closure.”
The lack of specific details, and even Lyons’ notion that “We’re not here to bluff,” suggest that he is either bluffing or he is withholding information to force UT to settle with Pruitt in order to keep the allegations bottled up.
Lyons has represented Pruitt since the day of his firing, and promised to defend Pruitt against the violation allegations.
Pruitt would likely take a settlement less than the $12.6 million buyout, but UT’s stance since January has been that Pruitt was fired with cause, and the University has no wish to pay him any settlement.
Pruitt owned a 16-19 record in three seasons at Tennessee, including a 10-16 mark against SEC opponents. He now works as a senior defensive analyst for the New York Giants.
Current Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was hired shortly after Pruitt’s firing.