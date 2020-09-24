Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has received a two year contract extension and $400,000 annual raise.
Pruitt’s raise moves his annual salary to $4.2 million which would have made him the eighth highest paid coach in the SEC in 2019. Pruitt has elected to turn down his $400,000 raise in 2020 due to the budget cuts inside the athletic department and university.
"I'm excited that this extension gives Jeremy the runway to continue to build on the momentum and energy we have around our football program coming out of last season," Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. "He has made excellent progress entering just his third year and clearly realizes there is much work still to be done. This extension secures him to continue his efforts to return our program to a championship level and shows our commitment to him, his staff, this team and the future of the Tennessee Volunteers."
Pruitt was expected to receive a raise after the 2019 season though the COVID-19 outbreak made it seem as if it wouldn’t get settled until next offseason. With Pruitt’s extension he is now on contract to be the Vols’ head coach through 2025.
"Jeremy and I were close to finalizing his extension early this year," Fulmer said. "But once the pandemic hit and we learned more and more about its potential impact on the department, Jeremy informed me that he preferred not to accept a raise for this year."
“His focus quickly shifted to his players and supporting them through a period of interruption and uncertainty. His selflessness and concern for the greater good has been neat to observe through all of this."
Pruitt is 12-13 in his two seasons at Tennessee including a 7-8 SEC record. Tennessee returned to a bowl game in 2019 for the first time since 2016, with the Vols beat Indiana 23-22 in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.
Pruitt’s third campaign begins Saturday night in Columbia as the Vols kick off the 2020 season at South Carolina.