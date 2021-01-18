Tennessee has fired head football coach Jeremy Pruitt after a 3-7 football season and an internal investigation into recruiting violations.
Pruitt received an extension and raise, that he declined to accept this season due to COVID-19 related budget cuts, in August ahead of the 2020 season.
After a strong 2-0 start extended Tennessee’s win streak to a nation high eight games, the Vols faltered losing their next five games.
Tennessee ended Pruitt’s third season with a 3-7 record with all seven losses coming by 10 plus points.
Tennessee’s program had momentum and looked like it might turn a corner in 2020 after Pruitt and his staff steadied the ship after a disastrous start to the 2019 campaign. The Vols ended the 2019 campaign 8-5, including 5-3 in SEC play, tied for the Vols best conference record since 2007.
Pruitt’s program couldn’t make the leap to competing against the SEC’s best in 2020, but it appeared the former Alabama receiver would return for a fourth season due to the support of director of athletics Phillip Fulmer.
However, an internal investigation into recruiting violations that was first reported the day of Tennessee’s regular season finale against Texas A&M gave the future of Tennessee’s program uncertainty around the Holidays with no official announcement about Pruitt returning or being fired.
Finally, Monday, Tennessee made the move away from Pruitt. The interim coach has not been named as the university hasn't released an official statement
Pruitt ends his tenure in Knoxville with a 16-17 record.