For the first time in Tennessee football history, a Vols wide receiver takes home the Biletnikoff Award.
The Biletnikoff Award is given to the nation’s most outstanding receiver and is voted on and presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club.
Junior wideout Jalin Hyatt was revealed the winner of the award on the Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN. Hyatt beat out the other two finalists, Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.
After being the third receiver behind Cedric Tillman and Velus Jones during the 2021 season Hyatt stepped up to the plate after Tillman’s injury and delivered a historic 2022 season. Finishing his outstanding season with 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Hyatt this season led the Power 5 conferences in receiving yards and shared the FBS lead for touchdown receptions with Houston's Nathaniel Dell. The Irmo, SC native also led the SEC in the three main receiving categories (receptions, yards and touchdowns).
Breaking records was a theme for the Vols receiver this season as his 5 touchdown catches in the dramatic 52-49 win over Alabama is a Tennessee and SEC single game record. Hyatt’s 15 reception touchdown’s is a Tennessee single season record as well.
Jalin Hyatt’s historic season will continue as he helped lead the Volunteers to a 10-2 season and a spot in the Orange Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.