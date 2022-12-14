Tennessee Volunteer star wide receiver announced in a social media post Wednesday afternoon that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft and will opt out of the Orange Bowl.
Hyatt, a junior from Irmo, South Carolina, has spent three years on Rocky Top contributing more and more each season.
The 4-star from Dutch Fork High School committed to Tennessee in July 2019. Hyatt was a key piece of the 10th ranked nationally 2020 recruiting class under Jeremy Pruitt.
Hyatt’s contribution during his freshman campaign during the shortened COVID-19 season was small but lived up to his expectations. He finished with 20 receptions, 276 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in eight games.
In 2021 he was expected to play a bigger role in the offense but after starting the season struggling with drops, his playing time was shortened. USC transfer Velus Jones Jr. and Cedric Tillman stepped up into the WR1 and WR2 roles and their consistent good play gave them more targets throughout the season.
Hyatt was disappointed with his season as his stats did not progress from his freshman campaign, finishing with 21 receptions, 226 receiving yards and two touchdowns in nine games.
With the departure of Velus Jones Jr. to the NFL draft, Hyatt was destined to take over the WR2 role. During the summer, wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope asked his receivers to catch 10,000 balls from the jugs machine. Hyatt was determined to bounce back in 2022 by putting in the practice and catching 14,000 balls from the jugs machine over the summer.
His work was rewarded on the first offensive play from scrimmage against Ball State. Quarterback Hendon Hooker dropped back and fired a dart to Hyatt on a 13 yard out route and after dodging defenders he dove in for the 23-yard score. This was a sign of more to come in a promising 2022 season.
Following an injury to Cedric Tillman, Hyatt stepped up and had 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Akron. He would then step into the WR1 role. Hyatt proved he was up to the task against 25th ranked LSU, finishing the game with 63 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.
Through five games Hyatt carded five touchdown catches heading into the Alabama game. Oct. 5 will be a day remembered by him and from Vol fans forever. His 207 reception yards and a ridiculous five touchdown catches led the Vols to a program-changing 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama.
His performance was the best single game performance in Tennessee wide receiver history, breaking the single game touchdown record in the SEC and Volunteer history.
Hyatt continued his hot streak with two touchdown catches and a combined 312 yards against UT-Martin and Kentucky. Over the last four games of the season, Hyatt only found the end zone one more time in what would eventually be his last game in Neyland Stadium against Missouri.
Jalin Hyatt finished the 2022 season with an absurd stat line of 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 15 touchdown catches is a single-season Tennessee record and ties Houston's Nathaniel Dell with the most in the FBS. His 1,267 receiving yards was the best out of the Power Five conferences. He also led the SEC in the three main receiving categories (receptions, yards and touchdowns).
His 2022 season ended in plenty of hardware, winning the prestigious Biletnikoff Award of the best wide receiver in the nation. Hyatt also was listed on all 10 All-America First Team honors. He also was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
Hyatt has decided to declare for the 2023 NFL draft as he is the top ranked wide receiver prospect according to NFLdraftbuzz.com and is listed as a top-three receiver on analysts' big boards.
You can see where Hyatt takes his career next during the NFL draft on ESPN, ABC, or NFL Network during the days of April 27-29, 2023.
