Freshman Nico Iamaleava has quickly become a talking point of fall camp. The season is here, and veteran Joe Milton has been tasked with running the offense that carried Tennessee to 11-2 a season ago.
Iamaleava will back up Milton, ready in case anything happens. The freshman will be scripted to get chances in blow outs or garbage time, but what if he is needed before?
What if Milton gets shaken up on a play? Or even as simple as Milton’s helmet pops up so he has to miss a play. Is Iamaleava ready to play?
“I think he’s ready to play at a really high level,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “All young quarterbacks, it’s different when you get out there and it’s lot of bullets, and you don’t have a right jersey on. But I feel really good about where he’s at. Command of our offense, being a really sound decision-maker, fundamentally being able to get himself in a good position to be consistently accurate with the ball. I like what he’s done.”
Iamaleava came into Tennessee with a lot of hype, but he had work to do. The spring saw the former five-star prospect go through some mechanical changes. He also had to put on weight, getting up to 6-foot-6 and 206 pounds. There was also the obvious learning curve of going from high school football to SEC football. That curve is amplified when you factor in Heupel’s warp-speed offense.
“As a young man coming into a program, understanding the standards that we have here but the demands of playing quarterback at this level,” Heupel said. “Being able to start to grasp and understand what’s going on from up front, protections, defensive structure, being able to see and recognize, anticipate and see post-snap rotations from the back end. At the end of the day, controlling his job and having his eyes in the right spot. He’s a dramatically different player than he was in spring ball. Love the steps that he took in the spring, too. This football team’s got a lot of trust in him.”
Milton has taken the young quarterback under his wing. Their relationship looks a lot like the relationship between Milton and Hendon Hooker a year ago. Hooker and Milton were like brothers, no matter what was happening on the field. Milton made it clear that his job in 2022 was supporting Hooker. Iamaleava has admitted that he plans to assume that same role. It also gives Iamaleava an opportunity to learn at his own pace without being thrust onto the field.
“I think it’s a little bit different in the amount of time that Nico (Iamaleava) spent here,” Heupel said. “At the end of the day for him, being very supportive, helping him on the sidelines, being able to talk about what happened on the previous play or previous series. I think that’s important. Joe (Milton) was such a great leader for us a year ago, long before anybody saw him step on the field. His growth — how intentional he was in his work — was a big part of why everybody believed he played at a really high level when he got his next chance.”
