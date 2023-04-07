Gabe Jeudy-Lally has been around the block in college football. After transferring out of the SEC to BYU, he decided he wanted to make a return.
Jeudy-Lally’s goals are clear, and he thinks that becoming a Vol was the best way to achieve those goals.
"The reason why I chose Tennessee is overall the goal that they have to reach a national championship,” Jeudy-Lally said.
Jeudy-Lally has been through the transfer process before, beginning his career at Vanderbilt before heading west to BYU. While that could be a red flag to some, Tennessee defensive back coach Willie Martinez saw his experience as a positive.
“We wanted to bring in somebody that had some experience and again would fit in right with our culture,” Martinez said. “Gabe is a professional… He has been accepted and he's done a great job of buying into our program and all the players."
The transition has been an easy one for Jeudy-Lally. Being familiar with the Tri-Star State from his time at Vanderbilt, he is not foreign to the culture. Going through a transfer before has also made the process easier on the redshirt senior.
“He chills with the guys all the time and we feel like he's just one of us now,” defensive back Christian Charles said. “We spend time in the spring just coaching the other guys too about the playbooks. So, I feel like he’s gotten real comfortable. I feel like it's home to him."
Jeudy-Lally finished the 2022 season with 47 tackles and seven pass breakups while starting 10 of 13 games for BYU. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound corner helps bolster a Tennessee secondary that sat near the bottom of college football in pass defense.
The veteran brings experience to a secondary that is looking to take a step forward from last season.
“I came here to do my job at the end of the day,” Jeudy-Lally said. “We need help in certain areas and I’m coming to help in those certain areas. If it means teaching guys, it means getting on the field, it means making the plays that need to be made, that’s what I came here to do. I think that your game itself proves what you have to do, so I think that’s where it comes in.”
When Jeudy-Lally entered the transfer portal, he had his fair share of places to choose from. Ultimately, his decision came down to two things as he enters the latter half of his collegiate career.
He wants to win a championship and make it to the NFL.
“I got a little piece of going to a bowl game last year and I want to go somewhere bigger and understand the responsibilities that it takes to be able to take those steps,” Jeudy Lally said. “I wanted to be able to get coached in the classroom harder than I have before so I can take those steps to be a better football player at the end of the day, then use that to be able to help the guys out in my room as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.