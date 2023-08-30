One of the hardest things to produce in college football is a consistent winner. With so much roster turnover year in and year out, each year is either a rebuild or a reload.
Tennessee football is tasked with matching the success that guys like quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt produced in a program-reviving season capped off with an Orange Bowl win. The Vols went 11-2 while Hooker won SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Hyatt won the Biletnikoff award as part of what many believed to be the best offense in college football.
“Really a lot of special moments from a year ago,” head coach Josh Heupel said at SEC Media Days. “As we look back on the '22 season, a lot of special moments and things that our fan base will remember forever and players inside of our locker room will remember forever.”
However, what’s missing from the long list of accomplishments Tennessee reached was an SEC Title, College Football Playoff appearance and, ultimately, a national championship.
As special as last season was, the Vols were bound for a playoff appearance until a late-season loss to South Carolina put them out of the race.
“At the same time, we fell short of a lot of goals we set for our program,” Heupel said. “And I'm proud and excited for what our players have done since they have gotten back on campus in late January, their ability to reset and refocus and be ready to go accomplish a mission together. Individually grow but collectively get ready to go accomplish a mission. It's a group that's extremely hungry. They want more, expect more.”
It’s up to a new group to make their stamp on the program. Though Tennessee does have a lot of returning talent, it’s a different group of leaders that must step up to continue the success that those before them achieved.
Heupel has been preaching throughout fall camp that last season’s success should have no effect on 2023 other than fueling the push toward new heights.
“We're not being complacent,” defensive lineman Omari Thomas said. “We just know we have to continue to grow. We had a good year last year, but we have to turn that page. We can't keep living in the past. We understand what happened last year, but we're looking to do big things this year.”
The 2022 team achieved many things, but it is now simply a building block for where Heupel wants his program to go. He has made it a mission to fill the gaps that were missing last year.
The biggest jump that the Vols have made is on the defensive side of the ball, where a lack of depth played a large part in not reaching last year’s goals. As a result, defensive coordinator Tim Banks set out to get more bodies in the secondary and at linebacker.
“From a confidence perspective, what we've done so far is great,” Banks said. “But I've told our kids that experience is only good when you can go back and learn from it.”
Banks has since said that the depth of the defense will be a strength in 2023 after returning nearly all of its production while adding some intriguing transfers and incoming freshmen.
On the offensive side, Joe Milton steps in at starting quarterback in place of Hooker. In nine games and two starts, he threw for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns while showing steady improvement over his previous stint as a starter in 2022.
Milton will be expected to be the one to lead Tennessee to new heights.
National championships have always been the standard at Tennessee in its rich history. The 2022 team restored the hope that the goal is still within reach in Knoxville, but now, it’s up to the 2023 team to pursue that goal.
“At the end of the day, there were a lot of great moments last year,” Heupel said. “None of that stuff comes with us. At the end of the day, last year there were a lot of goals that we didn't reach. This group has been really intentional about pushing forward and putting ourselves in a position to go chase some of those things.”
