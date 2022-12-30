Tennessee’s dominant offense took a big hit when it lost Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL in November against South Carolina.
The Vols’ then – though it seemed inevitable – lost their offense coordinator, Alex Golesh, as he took a head coaching job with South Florida following the conclusion of the regular season.
Weeks later, another inevitable happened as receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman announced they would opt out of the Orange Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Now heading into the Orange Bowl, Tennessee will have to take on Clemson without three of its offensive weapons and without its offensive coordinator.
But it isn’t all that bad, according to head coach Josh Heupel. The loss of several players means opportunities for others to step up. A look at the Vols’ offensive roster shows guys like Ramel Keyton, Bru McCoy, Squirrel White and Walker Merrill – all guys that have shown flashes playing behind Tillman and Hyatt.
“With that provides new opportunity to go make plays because you've got more snaps on the football field,” Heupel said. “It provides opportunities in leadership.”
One of the unique things about college football is the everchanging roster. Every season looks different, and every season is an opportunity for new leaders to step up. The Orange Bowl is the first opportunity for new faces on Tennessee’s roster to step up.
“It's the great thing about college football,” Heupel said. “You're essentially building your roster and your football team every single January, and that's always true, but I think in the landscape of college football, it's certainly true, and more evident and more prevalent now with the transfer portal, too.”
As for the open offensive coordinator position, Heupel and Co. plan on filling the position after the bowl game. For now, Heupel, alongside quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle, offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, running backs coach Jerry Mack and wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope, will call the plays for Tennessee’s No. 1 scoring offense.
“The fact that Joey and I have been together for 15 plus years, Glen and I have been together I think for seven years, the communication on game day is seamless, and I'm excited for this one,” Heupel said.
The Vols’ offense may be without a Heisman-caliber in Hooker, but Tennessee can rest assured it is in good hands with Joe Milton. The redshirt senior, who got his first start of the season against Vanderbilt, has experience on his side and has been practicing as if he were the starter all season.
“I feel like my prep from the beginning of the season to now has been the same,” Milton said. “I haven’t changed one thing. The only thing that’s changed is the reps.”
Milton has been ready to lead Tennessee’s offense since the moment he stepped on campus, and he’s getting his chance again. There is bound to be a battle for the starting quarterback spot this spring, but for now Milton will guide the Vols.
“I don’t feel like I should change now just because I’m the starter now,” Milton said. “This is what I do. It’s football.”
