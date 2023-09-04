College football is here.
After Tennessee’s 49-13 victory over Virginia, the Vols’ week has come to a close. Tennessee’s opponents went a combined 6-5 (excluding Virginia).
Here’s a look at how each of the opponents fared in Week 1.
Austin Peay (Week 2 – Sept. 9)
Opponent – Southern Illinois
Final Score: Austin Peay 23, Southern Illinois 49
The Governors opened their season with a 26 point loss to Southern Illinois. Austin Peay was shut out 28-0 at halftime and was only able to obtain a field goal in the third quarter.
Quarterback Mike DiLiello went 20-for-34 with 214 yards, two passing touchdowns and two interceptions. The Governors failed to get a first down until under four minutes remained in the first half. All three of Austin Peay’s touchdowns were scored against Southern Illinois’ backups.
Florida (Week 3 – Sept. 16)
Opponent – No. 14 Utah
Final Score: Florida 11, Utah 24
The Gators traveled west to take on the 14th-ranked Utah Utes in a Thursday night primetime matchup. Utah was without their starting quarterback, Cam Rising, but outplayed Florida defensively. Florida struggled to run the ball, only gaining 13 rushing yards all night.
However, Florida had 346 yards on total offense, 76 more than Utah. In his first start as a Gator, quarterback Graham Mertz went 31-for-44 and threw for 333 yards and one touchdown and one interception.
UTSA (Week 4 – Sept. 23)
Opponent – Houston
Final Score: UTSA 14, Houston 17
The Roadrunners lost a close one to the Cougars. UTSA brought the lead down to three with 5:42 remaining in the fourth. However, Houston was able to run the clock out on the following possession.
UTSA could not convert their third down opportunities, going 4-for-13 on third down. Quarterback Frank Harris threw three interceptions and completed half of his 36 passes. The Roadrunners distributed their offensive yards well with 209 yards passing and 208 rushing.
South Carolina (Week 5 – Sept. 30)
Opponent – No. 21 North Carolina
Final Score: North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17
South Carolina opened the season in a marquee matchup against their rival North Carolina. UNC swarmed the Gamecocks leaving South Carolina with negative rushing yards at the end of the night. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler spent the night sprinting from the Tar Heels’ pass rush.
Rattler was sacked a whopping nine times but managed to complete 30-of-39 passes for 353 yards. Receiver Xavier Legette caught nine passes for 178 yards, but did not score.
No. 23 Texas A&M (Week 7 – Oct. 14)
Opponent – New Mexico
Final Score: New Mexico 10, Texas A&M 52
At the end of the first quarter, the Aggies were only up 7-0. By halftime the score was 35-7 in favor of A&M.
The Aggies played a relatively clean game, they punted twice and did not have a turnover. That being said they had nine penalties resulting in 88 yards. Sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman went 18-for-23 for 236 yards and five touchdowns passing.
No. 4 Alabama (Week 8 – Oct. 21)
Opponent – Middle Tennessee
Final Score: Middle Tennessee: 7, Alabama: 56
The Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns in each quarter to defeat the Blue Raiders. Alabama was able to tighten up their penalty issues from last season, only getting called for twi=o – one on offense, one on defense – Saturday.
Quarterback Jalen Milroe was the Tide’s leading rusher gaining 48 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns. He also went 13-for-18 throwing for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the air. Backup Tyler Buchner also got playing time going 3-for-5 for 27 yards.
Kentucky (Week 9 – Oct. 28)
Opponent – Ball State
Final Score: Ball State 14, Kentucky 44
The Wildcats victory against the Cardinals showed holes in Kentucky. Quarterback Devin Leary threw an interception and went 18-for-31 with 241 yards and a touchdown in the air. Their starting left guard Kenneth Horsey did not return to action after going down with a lower-body injury.
Running back Re’Mahn Davis played well. He rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns.
UConn (Week 10 – Nov. 4)
Opponent – NC State
Final Score: NC State 24, UConn 14
UConn folded in on themselves against the Wolfpack. Unnecessary penalties – like taunting and defensive pass interference – made life difficult for the Huskies. Both of UConn’s touchdowns were scored on the ground by Victor Rosa.
Rosa ended the night with nine carries for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns. UConn only had 56 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Joe Fagnano went 14-for-26 for 113 yards, one interception and no touchdowns.
Missouri (Week 11 – Nov. 11)
Opponent – South Dakota
Final Score: South Dakota 10, Missouri 35
Mizzou beat South Dakota with ease. Their offense scored three touchdowns on the ground and two in the air. The rushing touchdowns were spread out evenly between three different rushers.
Quarterback Brady Cook went 17-for-21 with 172 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers’ defense looked sharp despite missing two starters, safety Jaylon Carlies and linebacker Chad Bailey.
No. 1 Georgia (Week 12 – Nov. 19)
Opponent – Tennessee-Martin
Final Score: UT-Martin 7, Georgia 48
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start against the Skyhawks. New key pieces to the offense including offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and quarterback Carson Beck were called into question after Georgia only scored 17 points in the first half.
The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half and ended the game with 559 yards of total offense – 400 of those being in the air. Beck went 21-for-31 for 294 yards and a touchdown passing.
Vanderbilt (Week 13 – Nov. 25)
Opponent – Alabama A&M
Final Score: Alabama A&M 13, Vanderbilt 47
The Commodores acquired their second win of the season on Saturday in their straightforward victory over Alabama A&M. Vanderbilt scored six touchdowns against the Bulldogs and went 7-for-9 in the red zone.
Quarterback AJ Swann went 15-for-29 with 194 yards, an interception, two touchdowns passing and one on the ground. Running back Sedrick Alexander had 12 carries for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns.
