From Mar. 2-5, the NFL hosted the 2023 Draft Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Tennessee had six players participate in on-field activities for the combine. The only exception was former quarterback Hendon Hooker, who is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in the loss against South Carolina. He is projected to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season.
Here is a breakdown of how Tennessee athletes performed.
Jeremy Banks, LB
The Vols’ 6-foot-1, 232-pound prospect looked highly athletic throughout the weekend. He finished with the second-best vertical jump of all linebackers (37.5 inches). He also had the third-best broad jump (10.7 feet) and third-best 20-yard shuttle run (4.38 seconds) among all linebackers.
He recorded a 4.53 40-yard dash and a 7.27 3-cone drill as well during the event.
Paxton Brooks, P
The Vols long-time punter performed at the combine. However, the workouts are different for specialists.
“Essentially the workout is we start with punt and you’ll hit like five normal punts, best ball,” Brooks described said workouts.
Punters also kick situation balls (downing inside the 10-yard line) as well as some directional, left-to-right, kicks.
NFL.com analyst, Lance Zierlein, described Brooks’ punting containing really good hang time and he’s a guy with excellent touch when it is needed in crucial situations.
Jalin Hyatt, WR
The 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner performed very well in Indianapolis. He had the best broad jump of all receivers at the combine (11.3 feet). He had the fourth best vertical jump in the receiver group (40 inches). He also had an impressive 4.40 time in the 40-yard dash, which ranked in the top-20 of all combine participants.
He also received the highest combine grade for all receivers.
Cedric Tillman, WR
Tillman also did very well for a receiver at his size. The 6-foot-3-inch, 213-pound prospect finished with the fourth highest combine grade in the receiver position group.
He had a 37-inch vertical jump and a very impressive 10.8 foot broad jump. His 40-yard dash was also impressive for his size, clocking in at 4.54 seconds.
Darnell Wright, OT
If Wright was not a highly sought after lineman before the combine, he is now after his performance.
The Vols prospect ran a spectacular 5.01 second 40-yard dash, which is a very good speed for someone who weighs in at 333 pounds. The 40 was the third-fastest by an offensive lineman weighing at least 300 pounds since 2003.
His broad jump for someone his size was also insane at 9.6 feet. It was tied for the third-best by an offensive lineman this year.
Wright’s stock arguably exploded the most of any player at the combine.
Byron Young, Edge
The thing that stands out the most about Young is his scary speed. NFL teams would kill for a defensive rusher who runs like he does.
At the 40-yard dash, he clocked in at 4.43 seconds. It is the second-best time of all defensive lineman at the combine. It is the same 40 time as Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson when he ran the drill in 2020.
He also had the fourth-best three-cone drill among defensive lineman (7.19 seconds). This is a huge drill for telling how a lineman hits an edge to get to offensive players.
With the combine in the books, a lot of these prospects will participate in Tennessee’s pro day, which is a time when professional scouts can come to Knoxville to see these players in action. Pro day for the Vols is Mar. 30.
