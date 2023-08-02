Keenan Pili watched Tennessee football after he entered the transfer portal. He considered several schools after choosing to leave BYU, including the Vols.
He watched the aggressive nature of defensive coordinator Tim Banks, and how often Tennessee's defense was on the field. The lack of rest didn't phase him.
"I love it because the faster the offense runs, the more plays you get," Pili said. "So, the longer the defense is going to be on the field, that's okay with me. The more snaps, the better for me."
The aggressive nature of Banks' defense, and the opportunity to be on the field a lot, led Pili to choose Tennessee out of the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound transfer joins Aaron Beasley as the presumptive starters, and leader on the defensive side of the ball. Beasley boasted a team-high 76 tackles a season ago. He chose to return for his senior year, giving the Vols a massive boost on the second level.
"They both have the ability to play in space, and that’s the nature of the game right now," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "Depending on which way they’re splitting out, those guys having to defend in space. They’re both physical on contact. I think they’ve got really good eye discipline, which allows them to see something and pull the trigger. And both of those guys are hyper-aggressive. And they’re really intentional in the way that they work. They affect their guys on the defense, but in the linebacker room, in a really positive way, too.”
In Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks' defense, which usually sits in a 4-2-5 nickel, puts more stress on the linebackers. The extra defensive back on the field makes it even more important for the two roaming linebackers to be knowledgable, and have the physical ability lock down the second level.
The on-field production from the linebacker duo is evident. Beasley is comfortable in the Vols' system. Pili brings a wealth of experience from BYU, where he was the second-leading tackler for the Cougars with 62.
The leadership qualities for both have exceled going into the 2023 season. As fall camp gets underway, their voices can be heard in the linebacker room.
"l lead more by example," Beasley said. "Before I say anything, I'm gonna make sure that I'm honing in on that myself, and I'm doing what I need to do to to be correct and be right in whatever it is that I'm doing. Then I'll pull a guy along if I see him down, having a down day or just not doing so good that day. I'll talk him up, uplift him and things of that nature. If the defense in general just feels down I'll say something when it needs to be said."
Beasley, who said he would rather play the Will, has proven himself as a leader on and off the field. Pili, who will likely play the Mike, has not proven himself for the Vols yet.
Even though he is a fresh arrival, he has had the opportunity to take charge in the linebacker room. Part of which, Pili credits, is because of the culture Tennessee has built. He used words like "brotherhood" and "camaraderie" to describe the Vols locker room.
The culture, and the unified goal of winning, has allowed Pili to step into the room and become a leader from the start.
"I feel like I'm always someone who can be composed when situations get hot," Pili said. "I may not be the most energetic and I leave other people to bring the energy, but when the times get tough and stuff is hitting the fan, I feel like I'm always someone who can be composed and be able to help the situation gather together and be a rock."
The culture at Tennessee matches what Pili though it would be. A veteran, who made a decision to transfer to Tennessee to better his draft stock and mental game, has fit right in as a Vol.
Alongside Beasley, Pili will look to lead a Vols defense in the 2023 season that is looking to reload and secure another 11-win season.
"I try to lead where I can," Pili said. "I feel like I fit in perfect into it because the culture matches exactly what I do in my life, what I felt the team should be. So it's a really easy, smooth transition for me."
