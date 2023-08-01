Tennessee football quarterback Joe Milton got his taste of the starting job during the Orange Bowl. He led the Vols to a 31-14 victory of Clemson.
Fresh off a successful game in the Orange Bowl, and Hendon Hooker headed to the NFL, the starting job moving forward was Milton's to lose. That didn't stop the 6-foot-5 signal caller from getting to work.
"I think he saw the success that he had and he knows what his talent can do," offensive coordinator Joey Halze said at Tennessee media day. "Now his mentality is matching that as far as how much he wants to learn, how much he’s consuming the game right now. It’s fun to be a part of right now and it’s a special mindset that that kid has."
His success in the Orange Bowl, throwing for 251 yards on 19-of-28 passing, drove Milton to continue working. Part of that newfound mindset for Milton has been his attention to detail.
Halzle said that Milton has had an understanding of the routes and playbook for sometime. Now, he is starting to grasp the 'why' of the offense. 'Why' certain plays are called at certain times.
Learning the 'why' will mean that he doesn't have to think as much on the field, and instead can just let his natural talent show.
"I just want to be confident in my gameplay," Milton said. "Also, just believing in myself and having that confidence in myself to the point that I don't want to be wrong for anything. And I knew that if I go into the meetings with attention to detail, I knew everything I do out there on the field was going to be easy."
Having a deeper understanding of the playbook isn't the only place Milton's mental game has improved. In particular, Milton struggled to forget the previous play, whether the result is good or bad.
The game of football is full of failure, but you can't mull over your failure when the bullets keep flying on the field.
"A lot of that is just training the mind that anger doesn’t help you," Halzle said. "It’s a quote-unquote failure on that last play, just file it away. Learn something from it and move on. That’s been the biggest thing from him… I learn from it and I move on. That’s how he’s been able to grow in that area.”
In Milton's eyes, some of the mindset changes have come with age. As he has matured, he has learned to learn from his mistakes and not just get angry.
The veteran has seen a lot of football, allowing him to become mature and help flip his mindset. He also has helped him earn respect in the locker room from the offense.
"In life you make bad decisions, but how do you overcome those decisions for the mistakes you made?" Milton said. "So I feel like the things you apply into your real life applies to the field as well. So if I go home and I go straight to the video game and I don't take my dog out, how does that benefit my dog? That's the decision I made.
"So if I get on the field and I knew I was supposed to look at this guy and that determines the whole play and my eyes were somewhere else, then I knew I was wrong. So that's all based off of how can you bounce back from your decisions that you make."
Milton continues to build chemistry with his receivers and working on his mental game as well as he heads into the 2023 season as the starter for the Vols. The coaching staff, and his teammates have a lot of confidence in the signal caller to have success in the coming season.
In 31 days, it will be time for Milton to show that success.
"I think the biggest part about it is not being complacent," Milton said. "Just working hard and having the guys on your team, having your back. You let them know that you have their back. Also they let you know, the coaches let you know. It's just a trust and a timing thing to be honest."
