Jalin Hyatt watched a year ago as Alabama fans lit their cigars in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the final minutes of the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 routing of the Vols.
Hyatt was a nonfactor in the game, picking up just 14 yards on three receptions. It was a tough game in what had been a tough season for the sophomore receiver. He was coming off a great start in his freshman year, but hadn’t improved the way he and many others expected he would.
That night stuck with him. Watching the opposing fans celebrate Alabama’s 15th straight win was something he didn’t want to feel again.
Hyatt grew up just minutes from South Carolina’s campus, but he brought his talents to the Jeremy Pruitt-coached team in 2020. His freshman year he recorded 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns, showing some flashes of greatness coming off the bench for Tennessee.
His college career was shaken up at the end of Tennessee’s historically bad 2020 season as Pruitt was fired amidst a recruiting scandal, but Hyatt stuck around as Josh Heupel took over.
Hyatt didn’t see much improvement his sophomore year, recording 226 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.
Heading into the 2022 season, Hyatt knew he had some changes to make.
"Even in the middle part of last year, his focus and attention to detail, he understood that it needed to change,” Heupel said after one of Tennessee’s first fall practices. “He started making those changes.”
In Tennessee’s dominant win over Akron, Hendon Hooker’s main target, Cedric Tillman, went down with a high-ankle sprain. Hyatt had his chance to be the No. 1 target, and he took it, picking up 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 63-6 win.
A few games later, Hyatt continued to show improvement as he picked up two touchdowns in the Vols’ 40-13 win over LSU on the road.
Then, Hyatt had the game of his career.
The Vols entered the Alabama game with their best chance to win in over a decade. Their offense was rolling, their defense was showing improvement and they had already put together a handful of impressive wins.
Hyatt scored his first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. He burned past his defender and Hooker hit him on a perfect 36-yard pass to put the Vols up 14-7. His second touchdown came less than three minutes later and put Tennessee up by two touchdowns.
Alabama evened things up at 28 in the third quarter, but Hyatt quickly got the touchdown back. Hyatt once again left his defender in the dust, and Hooker found him on a 60-yard pass to score.
The 60-yard touchdown catch was the longest of his career – but it didn’t last long. In the fourth quarter, Hooker found Hyatt on a quick pass, and Hyatt took it to score – a 78-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown was his fourth of the game, a Tennessee program record.
“The looks they were giving us—me and (Hendon)—were on the right page as far as what we
were looking at, and him trusting in me,” Hyatt said.
Hyatt’s big night wasn’t over yet.
After a scoop-and-score gave Alabama the lead, Tennessee’s offense marched down the field and capped off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to nobody other than Hyatt. He finished the game with 207 yards and five touchdowns on just six receptions.
“Preparation meets opportunity and you have to be ready to smash it,” Heupel said. “Tonight, he had opportunities and played really good football. It’s really special what he did tonight.”
Hyatt’s game was unbelievable – but it wasn’t a fluke. He put in the work and the hours in the offseason and was rewarded with a victory cigar on Saturday.
“I think that is one of the great stories,” Heupel said. “Everyone knew he wanted to be a great player. You've heard me say it. He has worked to become a great player this year.”
