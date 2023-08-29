Athletics director Danny White and UT Chancellor Donde Plowman stood on the stage in Hard Rock Stadium smiling from ear to ear. Tennessee had just completed its first 11-win season since 2001, capped off by a dominant Orange Bowl victory over Clemson.
Head coach Josh Heupel and Joe Milton stood centerstage, throwing oranges out into the crowd. The Vols hadn’t seen success in a while. The program had one of its lowest moments in history just two years prior to the celebrations in Miami.
It was a whirlwind, nationwide coaching search that White conducted in January 2021. The aftermath of Pruitt’s firing was not fully felt yet. Tony Elliott, James Franklin, P.J. Fleck and Sonny Dykes were all names rumored to have come up during the search.
White kept circling back to one name no matter who he interviewed throughout the process: Josh Heupel.
Heupel was the head football coach at UCF while White was leading the Knights’ athletics department. Every interview White and Deputy Athletics Director of Competitive Excellence Cameron Walker conducted was compared to Heupel.
Nobody during the national search compared to what Heupel offered.
“It was kind of painful for me to pull him out of UCF after I left, personally,” White said. “But I knew it was the right move for this university, and I knew it was the right move for him and his career. Just fun to see how, how well it's all worked out.”
When Heupel was hired at Tennessee, his track record of developing quarterbacks and offenses spoke for itself. During his time as offensive coordinator, he improved Missouri from 124th to 13th in total offense.
UCF was top-five in the country in total offense with Heupel as the head coach and White as the athletics director.
After hearing from the team’s leadership group and evaluating all the candidates, White hadn’t met a coach he thought could do as good of a job as Heupel.
“He's very genuine. He's all substance,” White said. “I knew I didn't really have to interview Josh (Heupel), obviously. I just worked with him for two years and got a chance to see the kind of culture he was able to build at UCF, how he connects with players and the experience they're having and how competitive he is. Competitive but also doing it in a way where guys just really love playing for him, and he's walked in their shoes. He's got credibility with them.”
Heupel marketed himself as a “player’s coach” and won the locker room over fairly quickly. He took over a program that was in the lowest part of its history.
White and Heupel were staring down the barrel of an NCAA investigation. No one knew what was going to happen or even what Pruitt had done in his short tenure in Knoxville.
Plowman told White everything she knew when he was hired on Jan. 21, 2021. They didn’t know a lot, but Plowman and White worked together to navigate the early stages of the investigation.
“She's shown that she has the backbone and the integrity to make tough decisions and be a strong leader,” White said. “Everything she knew, she shared with me, and we both learned that it was worse than anybody realized. And we've worked through it. I'm really proud of the way we've handled it as a university. I've said this in previous interviews, but I think we've shown that there's a way you can hold yourself accountable as an institution under this NCAA model and operate with integrity and work through a system.
“You don't have to fight and try to avoid accountability. She kind of made that decision before I ever came here. I wasn't upset or anything as I learned more about the case. It's my job to come in here and figure it out. We learned together that there's more there than probably anybody realized.”
White hadn’t unpacked his bags in Knoxville when he hired Heupel six days later. He relayed everything he knew about the investigation to the new head coach.
Both White and Heupel left a stable UCF to take over a program in turmoil. Heupel didn’t approach the challenge any differently than he did his previous stops.
“We both knew we were taking a little bit of a leap of faith, but I think we're equally confident in what we can do,” White said. “He didn't flinch.”
The duo wanted to make sure that current student-athletes and coaches didn’t suffer for the decisions of Pruitt and other “bad actors.” That went into his decision to not self-impose a bowl ban.
White called the decision to not self-impose a bowl ban a “gamble,” but he did decide to self-impose scholarship limits and recruiting limits. Those two decisions would lessen the NCAA punishments down the line.
“We've been working on that since the day I got here, trying to be proactive,” White said. “If you just look at case precedent and what's fair, we're trying to operate out of fairness. Bad things happened here. Those people are gone, but we're still accountable for them. So how did we punish other schools, and in what ways does that assimilate to what appropriate penalties for us?”
The NCAA hit Tennessee with an $8 million fine and the loss of 28 scholarships over five years. Tennessee also has to give up certain visits over the course of a five-year probation period. Pruitt and his past staff also got penalties from the NCAA for their involvement.
All in all, the NCAA punishments are something fans and current players won’t feel — the goal for White.
“I felt satisfied,” White said. “I think it's obvious I'd rather have no penalties, but we didn't ask for that. We messed up. We're holding ourselves accountable.”
The “gamble” of not self-imposing a bowl ban paid off for White and Tennessee football. In two years, Heupel had revived Tennessee to a national stage and earned a New Year's Six Bowl victory in the process.
Seeing the student-athletes succeed and watching the rebuild of the football program made everything worth it for White. Standing on the winning stage at the Orange Bowl let it all set in.
“That's why I love what I do,” White said. “I love sitting back and watching a team that just invested so much of themselves and into each other celebrate on the field or on the court. It's so much fun to watch those different kind of snapshots in time. Probably my favorite part of the job.”
