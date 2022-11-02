In just over a season and a half into Josh Heupel’s tenure with Tennessee, he has flipped the football program from one that accepts mediocrity to one that settles for nothing less than greatness.
No. 1 Tennessee is 8-0 for the first time since the illusive 1998 season, when the Vols went undefeated en route to a National Championship, their most recent. Tennessee has been chasing the success of the 1998 season for over 20 years, and it finally seems possible in 2022.
The success seems like it has come overnight – the Vols won just three games in 2020 – but it has come from a changed mindset and a group of leaders determined to bring glory back to Tennessee.
“We talked about a team of hope, a team of belief,” Heupel said. “We were on that spectrum a year ago.”
A winning mindset is a start, but success is also earned in the offseason through hard work, something Heupel believes has put his team in the position it is in now.
“Because of our work habits—not just during training camp or during the season—but the work habits since we get back last January, there is an expectation within our locker room,” Heupel said. “You pair that with good leadership inside of the locker room, staff and players that are connected, that compete hard every single day, you put yourself in a position to go play good football.”
One of the leaders that has put Tennessee in this position has been quarterback Hendon Hooker, who had a leadership presence from the moment he walked onto campus in 2021.
“Just seeing him do that, seeing him lead the whole team, see the guys, their eyes light up when they see him talk,” offensive lineman Jerome Calvin said. “What he says, you're going to listen to him. It's great to see. He's a great leader, he's a great player and an even better person off the field.”
Hooker’s leadership ability has come through his experiences as a player and as a person – the redshirt senior is the second-oldest quarterback in the SEC, just behind Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.
“I've grown just from learning,” Hooker said. “Learning experiences and being put in different situations and knowing how to build relationships and knowing how to talk to different individuals in a way that will help them or motivate them to get what we need to get done and help them throughout the job.”
Combine Tennessee’s winning mindset with leaders like Hooker, and you get one of the best college football teams in the nation.
For Heupel’s squad, that winning mindset isn’t going away anytime soon, especially not as the Vols prepare to take on the nation’s No. 3 team Georgia.
The Vols and Bulldogs kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Athens, Georgia.
It is the biggest game of the season – not just for Tennessee. The winner of Saturday's game is almost guaranteed a spot in the SEC Championship, barring any monumental collapse.
The game also has College Football Playoff implications. Both team’s could still make the CFP with a loss on Saturday, but a win would pencil in the name of either Tennessee or Georgia.
Tennessee has played in some big games this season, collecting five ranked wins so far. The Vols haven’t taken their foot off the gas pedal once this season – and they will have the pedal to the floor when they walk into Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
“You're not going to show them something they haven't seen,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “You got to do what you do better than they do. And they're really good at what they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.