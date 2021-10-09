Tennessee at one point led South Carolina by five touchdowns in the second quarter. It seemed like a lock that the Vols would cruise to their second consecutive 40-point win, and maybe even push a 50-60 point showing. But that didn’t happen.
South Carolina scored 13 points in the second half to make it close, but Tennessee held on in the end to defeat the Gamecocks 45-20 Saturday at Neyland Stadium. South Carolina was still threatening as late as halfway through the fourth quarter, but a Len’Neth Whitehead touchdown with under five minutes to play sealed this one for the Vols.
Clad in the Dark-Mode black jerseys, Hooker turned in another quality start as a Vol. He totaled 4 touchdowns, which tied a career-high. With 3 touchdowns today in the air, Hooker already has 13 passing touchdowns as a Vol. That total in just six games is more than Hooker threw for in 10 games in 2019 at Virginia Tech, when he had previously thrown for a career-high 13 touchdowns.
Jalin Hyatt, Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton all caught touchdown passes from Hooker, as he threw for 225 yards for the second consecutive game. With his 39-yard, scoring catch, Payton has now caught a touchdown pass in four straight games, the Vols’ longest streak since Josh Malone did it in 2016.
