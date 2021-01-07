Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker is transferring to Tennessee, the junior announced on Twitter Thursday.
Hooker played three seasons at Virginia Tech, including the last two where he started. The Greensboro, North Carolina native will have two seasons of eligibility at Tennessee.
Last season, Hooker led the Hokies to a 5-6 record while throwing for 1,339 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Hooker is also a true dual threat quarterback, recording 620 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground last season.
Hooker heads to Tennessee with a great chance to become the starter with the quarterback problems that have plagued UT in Pruitt's tenure.
Hooker will compete with Harrison Bailey, Brian Maurer and incoming freshman Kaiden Salter for Tennessee's starting spot.