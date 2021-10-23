TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Vols hung around for the first 45 minutes of the game, even though they were not supposed to. Alabama was No. 4 in the nation and the Vols had not beat Alabama since 2006.
Still, Alabama struggled to truly separate itself from a pesky Tennessee team. A busted play early in the fourth quarter changed that.
Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley was tasked with covering Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, who easily sprinted past him. No help came from safety Jaylen McCollough either, resulting in a 65-yard catch and run. Alabama scored on the very next play, driving the nail in a 52-24 win over the Vols Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
For three quarters, Alabama wanted to hand the game over to Tennessee. Despite outpacing the Vols 33-10 in first downs, the Vols continued to be a thorn in the side of the Crimson Tide. When the third quarter started, Tennessee held Alabama to two straight three-and-outs, and Tennessee trailed by just 4 points as late as the fourth quarter.
Bryce Young was the separating factor Saturday night. The Heisman candidate boosted his stock, with a 371-yard, 2-touchdown night. Young also ran for 42 yards and 2 more scores on the ground. Entering the night, Young had only -2 rushing yards and no touchdowns in seven games. He was a crucial reason why Alabama was 14-of-19 on third down attempts.
The game quickly turned into a typical Alabama-Tennessee blowout in the fourth quarter, despite a solid effort from partially-injured quarterback Hendon Hooker – 19-of-29, 282 yards and 3 touchdowns.
This story will be updated.