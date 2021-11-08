A pair of Vols were honored with weekly awards, the SEC announced Monday. Quarterback Hendon Hooker was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Cade Mays has been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following their efforts in Tennessee’s 45-42 upset win over No. 18 Kentucky last Saturday.
Hooker set new career-highs with 316 passing yards and 4 touchdowns, completing 75% of his passes for a passer rating of 273.7, his highest mark of the season. He is now fourth in the nation in passer rating.
Hooker, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, had 2 passing touchdowns of over 70 yards. He was the first Tennessee quarterback since 2000 to do so, and he is the only player in the SEC to accomplish that feat. With his 4 touchdown passes, Hooker passed Peyton Manning (20 in 1996) for 10th place in Tennessee all-time single-season touchdown passes with 21.
Mays, in his first game back from an injury, played every offensive snap at right tackle and did not allow a pressure, sack or penalty. Mays has now played 418 snaps without allowing a sack this season. This is Mays’ second time this season winning the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week award.
The Vols will take on No. 1 Georgia in a primetime matchup this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST in Neyland Stadium.