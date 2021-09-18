If Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech was an audition for more playing time ahead of SEC competition, Hendon Hooker might have aced it. Regular starter Joe Milton III was unavailable after suffering a leg injury last week at Pitt, leading to backup Hooker’s first start as a Vol.
Hooker totaled four touchdowns as the Vols pummeled Tennessee Tech 49-0 Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The Vols delivered an all-around beatdown, with their 8 total touchdowns the most since 2018.
“I feel like I had a pretty good showing,” Hooker said. “There’s some things I need to clean up. I’ve got to be a lot more cleaner in my intermediate game for sure, taking care of the ball.”
Hooker was at the forefront of the offensive barrage. He completed 17-of-25 passes for 199 yards and 3 touchdowns in the air. He also finished the day as Tennessee’s leading rusher, totaling 64 yards and a touchdown. Hooker’s 4 total scores were a new career high.
“Some real positives,” Heupel said of Hooker. “(He was) decisive, accurate at times. He did a good job using his feet at times.”
Tennessee’s receivers enjoyed their best day as a group thanks to Tennessee’s success in the air, as Velus Jones Jr., JaVonta Payton and Jacob Warren each caught touchdown passes. Jones’ catch went for 45, far and away the most meaningful catch of the Vols’ season.
“I figured the way the (linebackers) were playing, there would be a big window for me,” Jones said. “I made a move, got open, grabbed the ball. I knew I would have to get skinny when I caught the ball. I knew the corner was on me. So I broke that tackle, and I was just off to the races.”
Hooker made several great plays, but many of the same issues were still present. On Tennessee’s first drive of the day, Hooker tried back-to-back long passes to Payton down the sideline. The first pass hit Payton in the hands, but he dropped it. The second one was overthrown.
Hooker also fumbled and lost the football in the second quarter, though it proved inconsequential, as Tennessee Tech missed the following field goal.
“The turnovers can’t happen,” Heupel said. “There were some plays in the pass game from in the pocket with wide receivers behind the secondary and not connecting on those. We got at some point make those plays.”
Hooker’s career day adds more volume to the call’s for him to replace Milton as the starter. From a pure number’s standpoint, there is a case. Milton had only 1 touchdown pass and a 51% completion rate in two games. Hooker quadrupled that the touchdown total in three quarters.
Of course, Hooker’s dominance came against a vastly inferior opponent in Tennessee Tech. The Eagles allowed the Vols to rack up 410 yards of total offense, which isn’t even the most they allowed in one game (475 yards at Samford). Hooker faced almost no pressure on the defensive front and a secondary miles below Pitt’s on a talent level.
Should Milton be back to full health, Heupel will have an interesting decision to make. He went with Milton to start the season, but the Michigan transfer was inconsistent in the pass game. Hooker has impressed in his brief stint in, but most of it came against a bad TTU team.
And to throw gasoline on the flames, sophomore Harrison Bailey entered the game late in the third quarter. Many fans had called for Bailey to start after Milton’s underachievement last week, but he looked overwhelmed in his quick cameo, going 3-for-7 for 16 yards and taking a sack.
Heupel is not going to make that decision anytime soon. He said postgame that Milton’s status will become more clearer in the next day or two. Heupel did stick with Milton through all of the early struggles, only playing Hooker when Milton was hurt, so there’s a good chance that Heupel goes back to his original starter.
But no matter who Heupel starts at quarterback, Hooker will be ready to go.
"Every game, I come in, study and take mental reps as a starter,” Hooker said. "When my time or number is called, I’m ready to go.”