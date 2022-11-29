Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt have been named finalists for two of the most prestigious awards in college football. The thrilling quarterback and wide receiver pair of Hooker and Hyatt have been named one of the three finalists for the Maxwell and Biletnikoff Award, respectively.
Hooker is the first Tennessee quarterback to be a finalist for the Maxwell Award since Pro and College Football Hall of Famer and Tennessee legend Peyton Manning won the award in 1997. The other two finalists are Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams.
Hooker has had a historical season as he is the first Vols’ quarterback to knock off Alabama and Florida in the same season since Erik Ainge did so in 2004. Hooker is still top-three in the NCAA in passing efficiency despite tearing his ACL against South Carolina and missing the final game of the season against Vanderbilt.
The Maxwell Award is widely considered as one of the nation’s top awards for all college athletics. The award is specifically for signal callers on offense and is voted on by NCAA Head Coaches and sportswriters.
Hyatt is the first ever finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in Tennessee football history. He is alongside two fellow FBS competitors Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. as finalists for the award.
In the 52-49 thrilling victory for the Vols over Alabama, Hyatt caught five touchdown passes. The most single-game receiving touchdowns in Volunteer history. The only other non-quarterback to have five touchdowns in a game was James Martin in 1929 vs. South Carolina when he had five rushing touchdowns. Hyatt also tied the SEC single-game reception touchdowns with his performance.
The Biletnikoff Award is awarded to the nation's top wide receiver. It is voted on by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club.
The winners of the Maxwell and Biletnikoff Award will be announced on the 2022 Home Depot College Football Awards Show, broadcasted live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on December 8, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.