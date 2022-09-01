Hendon Hooker totaled four touchdowns and 236 yards to lead the Vols to a 59-10 season-opening win over Ball State.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker entered the 2022 season as a dark horse Heisman candidate. Favored by Vegas at +6600 to start the season, Hooker is on the outside looking in, but stranger things have happened in college football.
Hooker did not win the Heisman Trophy with one dazzling game against a non-Power 5 team, but he certainly bolstered his stock. Totaling four touchdowns, Hooker made a statement as the Vols opened the 2022 season with a 59-10 dismantling of Ball State Thursday night at Neyland Stadium.
“I just thought he (Hooker) was in complete command of the football game,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said.
Hooker needed one pass for his first touchdown of the new campaign. After Tamarion McDonald picked off Ball State’s first play, Hooker connected with Jalin Hyatt for a 23-yard score. That touchdown was the 32nd of Hooker’s career at Tennessee, which tied him for tenth all-time in program history.
“In my head I was just thinking ‘I’ve got to get end zone,’” Hyatt said. “That’s the first thing that came to my head. I’m glad Hook (Hooker) trusted me.”
Hooker broke that record before halftime, when he completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Walker Merrill across the middle of the field. The redshirt senior went 18-for-25 (72%) with 222 passing yards along with a pair of first-half rushing touchdowns, before backup Joe Milton III (8-for-9, 113 yards, TD) took over in the third quarter.
All told, the Vols blew out a Ball State team that figured to contend in the Mid-American Conference by 49 points. Tennessee’s win marked its fourth consecutive game scoring 45 or more points, tying the school record set during the final four games of the 1993 regular season. The Vols’ 59 points were their most since dropping 60 on South Alabama last November, and for the game, they averaged a point every 1.02 minutes.
“That might be the fastest team college football has ever seen,” Ball State linebacker Clayton Coll said.
Hooker shared the wealth as the Vols won their season-opener for the third consecutive year. He completed passes to nine different receivers and for the night, every Vol that caught a pass totaled at least 12 receiving yards.
Redshirt senior Cedric Tillman was the leading receiver with six catches for 68 yards, while Jimmy Holiday and Ramel Keyton eached finished with four receptions for 50+ yards.
“It was wonderful,” Hooker said of his ability to throw to different receivers. “That’s kind of my thing. I love to spread the ball around and get the ball in our playmakers hands.”
It’s still too early for Hooker to fret about his numbers one game into the season – and in his eyes, there never will be a time where his personal statistics hold any weight. When evaluating his success, the figure Hooker puts stock in is not what the latest Heisman projection has him at, but whether or not the Vols won.
“The win-loss column is the biggest thing, and really the most important thing,” Hooker said. “Everything else is just an add-on, icing on the cake… We pride ourselves on having the best brotherhood in college football. That’s what it’s about – the team.”
