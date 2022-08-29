Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel met with the local media Monday for the final time before opening the 2022 season Thursday night against Ball State at Neyland Stadium.
Here are two takeaways from what Heupel had to say.
McCoy ruled eligible for opener
The entire Tennessee program let out a collective sigh of relief when Southern Cal transfer Bru McCoy was ruled eligible to play immediately for the Vols last Friday. McCoy will provide more fireworks to an already explosive Tennessee wide receiver room. Paired with 2021 breakout star Cedric Tillman, the redshirt junior McCoy – a former five-star prospect out of Palos Verdes Estates, California – deepens the Vols at outside receiver alongside Ramel Keyton and Walker Merrill.
To say Heupel was eager to break the news of McCoy’s eligibility would be an understatement.
“Certainly a small sense of relief,” Heupel said. “More than anything, just excitement. When I got the news, man, it sent chills down my spine. So excited for him . . . Having the chance to tell him and then hear him tell his dad was one of the great moments in my career.”
McCoy dealt with off-the-field issues during his time at USC, including an arrest in July 2021 on suspicion of felony intimate partner violence, though the charges and subsequent investigation were dropped. McCoy sat out the entire 2021 season, entered the transfer portal in January and officially enrolled at Tennessee in June.
Though he has not played a game since the shortened 2020 season, the announcement of McCoy’s eligibility was more than enough to get his teammates excited at the potential he brings to the offense.
“I saw it pop up on my (Twitter) feed and texted him immediately. ‘Congratulations bro. Let's eat this year,’” his fellow wide receiver Tillman said Monday. "Once again, positive words of encouragement. Obviously, I'm happy I get to have one of my brothers out there playing with me. I was excited.”
Left tackle battle coming down to the wire
One of the last position battles still to be settled before Thursday night is the left tackle competition. Heupel addressed its status Monday – and as expected – he did not name a starter, citing the equal importance of both redshirt sophomore Gerald Mincey and senior Jeremiah Crawford in Tennessee’s rotation.
“Both of those guys (Mincey and Crawford) are going to play,” Heupel said. “Somebody will run out with the ones. I haven’t watched (Monday’s) practice yet. Coach (Glenn) Elarbee hasn’t. As we go back and evaluate it, we’ll have a plan to rotate during the course of the ballgame. What percentage of each of them play and who runs out there first, I don’t have an answer too yet.”
Tennessee’s official Week 1 depth chart released Monday did not provide any further insight. Both Mincey and Crawford were listed equally as starters at left tackle as Heupel continued to play his cards as close to his chest as possible before Thursday night.
Mincey transferred to Tennessee from Florida, where he got into 11 games over two seasons. Crawford joined the Vols in 2021 as a top prospect out of Butler Community College, and he is looking for a larger role after appearing in 10 games, mostly on special teams.