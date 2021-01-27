Just four days after being announced as Tennessee's newest director of athletics, Danny White made his most important hire, bringing UCF head coach Josh Heupel with him from Orlando to Knoxville.
"We looked at a number of potential candidates," White said. "Josh Heupel, who I had the privilege of working with for three years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, a history of championships and the architect of explosive offenses. He is a players' coach and the kind of person the student-athletes go the extra mile for. I saw that first-hand, and you can see it in his coaching record."
Heupel becomes Tennessee's 27th head coach and the Vols' fifth in the last 13 years. The 42-year old will have to attempt to do what his three predecessors couldn't, return Tennessee football to its former glories, now while navigating a NCAA investigation.
"I am thrilled to be coming to Tennessee," Heupel said. "I understand that Volunteer fans are hungry for a return to the top that they so richly deserve, and it is my goal and commitment to bring a championship back to Rocky Top."
Heupel is an offensive minded coach going back to his playing days when he won a National Championship and finished runner up in the Heisman at Oklahoma.
The South Dakota native spent nine seasons as an assistant at his alma mater as quarterback coach and co offensive coordinator.
Heupel was fired at Oklahoma following the 2014 season before accepting a job to become offensive coordinator at Utah State where he spent just one season before bolting to take the same position at Missouri.
While at Missouri, Heupel's offenses ranked fifth and first in the SEC in his two seasons.
Heupel's work at Missouri was enough to earn him White's attention and the now Vols' athletic director gave Heupel his first head coaching chance.
Heupel inherited a great situation, taking over a 14-0 team after Scott Frost departed for his alma mater.
Under Heupal's guidance, the Knights have gone 28-8 in three seasons. In his first season, Heipal led the Knights to a 14-1 season with a AAC Championship and a loss to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.
In Heupel's last two seasons the Knights went 10-3 and 6-4.