Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel has not been quiet about his high expectations for Nico Iamaleava. He will be pushed, and he won’t be held back in his freshman season.
To no surprise, Heupel said freshman quarterback Iamaleava will not be redshirting in 2023.
Heupel confirmed on Wednesday during “Vol Calls” that Tennessee has no plans to redshirt Iamaleava this year. Iamaleava was the crown jewel of the Vols’ 2023 class, ranked as a five-star prospect and near the top of every recruiting ranking.
“The plan is, whenever the opportunity presents itself, to have him in the football game,” Heupel said of Iamaleava. “There’s no plans to redshirt him. We want to get him in as much football as possible.
“I really do love where he’s at, his focus every day, his continued growth and understanding of what we’re doing. He’s dynamic. He’s got the ability to be a playmaker.”
The 6-foot-6, 206-pound quarterback made his collegiate debut on Saturday against Virginia. He finished 2-of-3 passing for 11 yards and added an 8-yard run in the Vols’ win over Virginia in Nissan Stadium.
Perhaps Iamaleava’s best play on Saturday was his incomplete pass. The freshman evaded several pass rushers, showing his natural pocket presence and athleticism, before overthrowing the receiver.
“I thought he handled Saturday extremely well,” Heupel said. “There’s some things that he saw from the sideline that he went in and actually operated and handled really well. I anticipate him continuing to grow through this season. But we expect him, if he’s in the football game, to operate extremely well.”
Iamaleava will likely get some valuable playing time on Saturday as the Vols take on Austin Peay. The Govs, an FCS opponent, lost to Southern Illinois 49-23 in their season opener on Saturday. The score makes it seem a lot closer than it was.
Austin Peay was down 42-3 by the end of the third quarter. A large lead on Saturday means that Iamaleava will get his fair share of playing time on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.
“Any kind of action that a freshman can get is hugely beneficial,” offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said on Tuesday. “One, just to take the field in front of that many people and calm your nerves down and trust your eyes. Sometimes you call a play and you don't remember what the play is. It's like, 'Wait, what is that?' You know what I mean? Like, your first time in there.
“Just getting that adrenaline spike and then calming yourself back down, that's huge. And then, going against these guys this week, you're going to get a multitude of pressures and coverages, and it's going to be great for everyone to see that, because that's a huge eye-discipline game, which, once again, for whether he's an older backup or a young guy coming in for his first couple snaps, it's a huge game for him to have to define his eyes.”
Starting quarterback Joe Milton had a good performance on Saturday against Virginia. He finished the day 21-of-30 for 201 yards and two touchdowns with two touchdowns on the ground.
The relationship between Milton and Iamaleava mimics the relationship of Hooker and Milton from a year ago. The two bounce ideas off one another, while forwarding their respective play overall.
"Nico is great with Joe," Halzle said. "He's talking about what he sees. As soon as Joe comes out and Nico comes in, he doesn't zone out, he's watching and talking about what he saw coming off the field and helping each other. The two of them are always together. Joe has been a huge help to him and bringing him along to this point. I think that's why you're also seeing Nico do everything he can to help Joe when he's the one out there on the field because it's hard to see everything from that position."
