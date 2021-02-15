On the day Josh Heupel reportedly tabbed Tim Banks, his defensive coordinator, Tennessee’s 27th head coach officially announced his first offensive staff, bringing four coaches with him from UCF.
Heupel is bringing offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh, quarterback’s coach Joey Halzle, offensive line coach Glen Elarbee and receiver’s coach Kodi Burns with him from UCF while tabbing Rice offensive coordinator Jerry Mack running backs coach.
"We look forward to bringing an exciting brand of up tempo offense to Rocky Top," Heupel said in a release. "I am thrilled about the offensive staff we have assembled. They understand what it takes to maximize our potential offensively and will give our student-athletes the proper path to success and development on and off the field. Their energy will be infectious with our current players and in recruiting as well."
Elarbee has been with Heupel for four years, first as offensive line coach at Missouri then following Heupel to UCF, spending three seasons in the same position.
Halzle played for Heupel at Oklahoma, quarterbacking the Sooners to a pair of Big 12 championships. The 35-year old is an up-and-comer in the coaching profession and has spent his whole career under Heupel.
The California native was a quality control coach at his alma mater before becoming an offensive analyst at Utah State, Missouri and UCF. Halzle finally got an on the field coaching spot a season ago, with Heupel promoting him to quarterback’s coach.
Halzle has had a busy and important first few weeks on the job, recruiting blue chip quarterback Ty Simpson — whose commitment date is Feb. 26 — while getting to know his new personnel and current quarterbacks.
Golesh had only been at UCF for a season as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Prior to his short stint in Orlando, Golesh spent four seasons as the tight end coach at Iowa State and four seasons at Illinois in a number of positions.
While Burns follows Heupel from UCF, his stint in Orlando was a short one, getting hired to coach receivers in late January shortly before Heupel was offered the Tennessee job.
Prior to his time at Central Florida, Burns spent five seasons at Auburn, where he played from 2007-2010. Burns was the receiver coach for all five seasons at Auburn, spending three as co-offensive coordinator and two as passing game coordinator.
Burns, a Fort Smith, Arkansas native, brings southern, SEC recruiting ties to a staff that is short on them — especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Mack, the only offensive coach that didn’t spend time on Heupel’s UCF’s staff, brings past head coaching experience and ties to the city of Memphis to Heupel’s staff.
Mack spent four seasons as North Carolina Central’s head coach, winning three MEAC championships. Mack left Durham for Houston where he’s spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rice.
The 40-year old is a Memphis native and spent a season coaching receivers at Memphis University.
Mack also has coaching stops at Arkansas Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas and South Alabama bringing more southeastern ties to the Vols’ staff.
Heupel and defensive coordinator Tim Banks will now look to fill the final two open spots on Tennessee’s coaching staff. Banks and longtime SEC assistant Rodney Garner are currently the only defensive coaches Heupel has reportedly hired.