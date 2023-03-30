Hendon Hooker hasn’t competed on the field since he tore his ACL in late November. Despite that, the 6-foot-3 quarterback’s draft stock has continued to rise.
Interviews with teams, and Hooker’s understanding of the game, have allowed him to shoot up draft boards.
“Just really showcasing my football IQ and the character that I have and what I bring to an organization,” Hooker said on what he’s shown teams during the pre-draft process.
Hooker didn’t throw to Tennessee wide receivers at the Pro Day on Thursday. Instead, UT Martin quarterback Dresser Winn threw to Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, who both showcased their skills for NFL scouts.
Hooker threw to Hyatt and Tillman in warmups. Despite wanting to do more, the draft prospect limited himself during his short time throwing.
“Next checkpoint is in a week-and-a-half, I get to drop back and take some actual drops,” Hooker said. “I feel good, just coming out here and being able to be back on the field with my guys has been a blast.”
Hooker’s mom has been in his ear making sure he doesn’t push his knee too hard, even just with the warm-ups he threw on Thursday.
“I’m getting a lot of pushback from my mom about me just warming up, so it’s very difficult not being able to go out here and do what I love,” Hooker said.
Hooker confirmed on Thursday he would be cleared by the time the season rolls around. He met with his doctor on Monday, who expects him to begin straight-line running in three weeks as well.
The predraft process for many quarterbacks can boost draft stocks a lot. Like last year, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson impressed with just a couple of throws that arguably got him selected No. 2 overall.
Hooker has been projected as high as No. 5 overall ahead of the April 27 draft, but he hasn’t paid attention to the projections.
“I just want to play football,” he said.
Unable to perform physically, he has made sure to hone in on the mental side of the game.
“The bottom line of being a big-time quarterback or just being a quarterback in general,” Hooker said. “Being able to showcase what you know on the board should come naturally because that’s what you do. This is what we do on a daily basis.”
Hooker took over Tennessee’s offense, and team in general in the 2023 season. His leadership earned respect nationally and within the locker.
The quarterback called his leadership one of his best attributes on Thursday.
“Just being personable, being able to communicate with my teammates at a high level and communicate with others in the building at a high level,” Hooker said. “The energy I bring and the competitive nature as well, I feel like that’s the second thing. After that would be my accuracy.”
Hooker has spoken with every NFL team, and he was able to be at the combine to meet with teams despite not participating physically.
“I just take it one step at a time and approach every situation differently,” Hooker said.
The Vols' group of NFL prospects this season is as deep as they have had in a while. Tennessee could have as many as five guys taken in the first 100 picks. That number would be the highest since 2007.
“I’m really excited for my teammates and for the culture of Tennessee getting back to where it belongs at the top of college football,” Hooker said. “Us, just showcasing everything we’ve had here from the brotherhood, from how we compete, and bring that to the next level as well.”
