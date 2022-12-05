Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Josh Heupel is the SEC Coach of the Year, the Associated Press announced Monday.
Hooker threw for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions. Hooker's season came to an end against South Carolina as the veteran quarterback tore his ACL.
Heupel led Tennessee to 10 wins just two years after inheriting a program that won three games. He formed one of the best offenses in college football and defeated Alabama for the first time since 2006.
Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and offensive tackle Darnell Wright joined Hooker in being named All-SEC. Defensive end Byron Young made the second team.
Heupel receives a $50,000 bonus for winning AP SEC Coach of the Year just a day after securing a $200,000 bonus for making the Orange Bowl.
The full list of AP awards can be found here.
