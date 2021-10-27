Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey has entered the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday on his Twitter.
“Dear Tennessee, thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here at this prestigious university," Bailey said on his Twitter. "I would like to thank everyone that has helped me develop into the person I am today, on and off the field. To my brothers: I love you guys. We made a lifetime of memories over the last few years. Thank you for always supporting me through thick and thin."
"It’s with a heavy heart, I would like to announce that I will be entering my name into the transfer portal and exploring other opportunities.”
Bailey, a sophomore, has seen action in just one game this season, completing 3-of-7 passes for 16 yards in the Vols’ blowout win over Tennessee Tech earlier in the fall. He also ran for a touchdown in that game.
The last remaining player of the Vols’ 2020 quarterback room, Bailey lost his starting job first to Joe Milton III and then to Hendon Hooker. Bailey sat third on the Vols’ depth chart and was unlikely to see the field in any real capacity this season.
Bailey started three games last year for the Vols as a former four-star prospect from the 2020 class. The Marietta, Georgia, native threw for 578 yards and 4 touchdowns last season, guiding the Vols to a 1-2 record in his starts. Bailey’s lone win as a starter came over Vanderbilt.
Bailey is the fourth quarterback to transfer from Tennessee since January, following the likes of Jarrett Guarantano, J.T. Shrout and most recently, Brian Maurer.
With Bailey’s departure, Tennessee has just two scholarship quarterbacks on its roster, Hooker and Milton.