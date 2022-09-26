No. 8 Tennessee improved to 4-0 with a 38-33 win over rival Florida Saturday, marking another completed benchmark for the Josh Heupel era.
The Vols played a complete game, avoiding a catastrophic collapse in the final seconds, and now have reached their highest ranking since 2006.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Quarterback
Hendon Hooker gave Tennessee another complete performance on Saturday, making up for some defensive lapses by leading the offense to a great game.
The veteran quarterback notched 349 yards and two passing touchdowns, while also leading the Vols in rushing yards with 113 and picking up a touchdown on the ground.
Hooker was efficient and effective with 22 completions on 29 attempts. He had a few underthrows and a fumble that ultimately didn’t matter, but besides that he was perfect.
And for what it’s worth, Hooker’s Heisman odds got better after his performance on Saturday.
Grade: A
Running Backs
After missing most of Tennessee’s game against Akron with a first quarter injury, Jabari Small returned to the field for the Vols and had a solid game. He picked up 90 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts, including a big 39-yard run that set up a touchdown to give the Vols a 14-point swing out of halftime. Small also had a receiving touchdown.
Jaylen Wright didn’t have big yardage, but he was key in securing a few first downs and he punched in a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Grade: A-
Wide Receivers
With Tennessee’s best receiver out on Saturday, the Vols wide receivers had to step up to make up for the absence of Cedric Tillman. They did just that, and Bru McCoy led the way.
The USC transfer had his best game at Tennessee so far, picking up 102 yards and a touchdown, including a big 70-yard reception.
Ramel Keyton and Jacob Warren both had catches for 40+ yards that set up touchdowns and Jalin Hyatt did the dirty work with short, quick catches to gain yardage.
Grade: A
Offensive Line
Tennessee’s offensive line protected the backfield well for the most part, but Florida’s strong defensive line managed to penetrate the line a few times.
Hooker was sacked three times and fumbled after a Florida defender was able to get to him and knock the ball out as he was trying to pass, which were all faults of the offensive line.
Grade: B
Front Seven
Heading into the game, one of the keys for the Vols was shutting down quarterback Anthony Richardson and forcing him to throw the ball. The front seven did that for the most part, but Richardson still picked up 62 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
Tennessee sacked Richardson just once, but the stat sheet doesn’t show the amount of pressure the defensive line applied each play, leading to 20 incompletions for Richardson. Omari Thomas also forced a Richardson fumble in the red zone late in the game.
The defensive line also had the game-saving play. On Florida’s Hail Mary at the end of the game, the defensive line got to Richardson fast and forced him to throw an interception.
Grade: B
Secondary
Tennessee’s secondary was its worst unit on Saturday.
Florida’s first touchdown set the tone for what most of the game would look like for the Vols’ secondary. Richardson completed a short pass to Keon Zipperer, who proceeded to avoid tackles from three Vol defenders in open field, and score.
Tennessee’s secondary allowed 453 passing yards and two passing touchdowns from a quarterback who hadn’t throw a passing touchdown coming into the game. If the Vols offense hadn’t had a great performance, the secondary would have been to blame for a loss.
Grade: D
Special Teams
Jimmy Holiday is proving to be a solid kick returner for Tennessee. Both of his returns on Saturday were for over 30 yards and gave Tennessee an advantage to start the drive.
Chase McGrath nailed his one field goal and the Vols didn’t punt once.
The Vols’ special teams almost allowed Florida to win the game in the finale moments. The Gators’ onside kick at the end of the game was perfect and Tennessee couldn’t recover it, which led to one more shot at a win. Luckily for the Vols, Florida didn’t make the Vols pay for the recovered onside kick.
Grade: B-
Coaching
Heupel is doing everything right. He has the approval of his team, the fans and the media. On Saturday, he found a way to win – something all good coaches are able to do.
Any struggles the Vols had on Saturday came from a lack of execution, not from poor coaching. Tennessee should feel confident in its head coach heading into the brunt of the season.
Grade: A
Overall
The Vols had their struggles, but they found a way to win. They are proving to be one of the top teams in the SEC and are being recognized for their play.
The win was key for morale, momentum and confidence heading into the bye week.
