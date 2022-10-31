No. 2 Tennessee delivered its most complete performance of the season. The offense kept form while the defense stepped up and played its best game of the season.
The Vols are now 8-0 coming off a building block win heading into its final big test of the year against No. 1 Georgia.
Here’s how each position group graded out.
Quarterback
Hendon Hooker had a great day passing for 245 yards and four total touchdowns, but he wasn’t perfect. He had a few bad misthrows and held onto the ball a bit too long for a sack, which puts a slight blemish on an overall good day.
Grade: A-
Running Backs
Jabari Small had a solid day. His 21 carries for 78 yards doesn’t pop on the stat sheet, but he had a receiving touchdown and was able to move the chains in short-yardage situations.
Jaylen Wright, however, was the star of the backfield in the win, taking seven carries for 73 yards and a score. Wright sometimes has a habit to dance around a bit too much, but he was a force to be reckoned with in the open field as he was able to slip away from tackles for extra yards.
Tennessee’s running back group is effective in its own right, but its role in opening up the passing game is indispensable.
Grade: A-
Wide Receivers
Somehow, some way, Jalin Hyatt continues to find himself wide open with no defender in sight. He had another terrific day while breaking the school record for touchdowns in a season with four games still on the schedule. He now has at least 100 yards in his last three games and two or more touchdowns in his last four.
Bru McCoy had an underrated day, as well. He had six catches for 54 yards and was able to move the chains on multiple occasions while also setting up some short-yardage situations.
Cedric Tillman made his return against Kentucky but was on a limited snap count. He still had four catches for 22 yards and his routes were solid, as well. Expect a volume increase for him in Week 10.
Grade: A
Tight Ends
Josh Heupel’s offense doesn’t utilize tight ends much in the passing game, but both Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant each caught a pass, and Warren nearly had a touchdown on his catch. Fant then added his fourth rushing touchdown on the next play.
Fant did, however, have a rough drive in the first quarter. He had a pass interference call and a false start a few plays later. While the interference call was a bit questionable, his penalties effectively ruined the drive.
Grade: B+
Offensive Line
The offensive line had a very good day allowing two sacks—only one being their fault. They were effective and opening up the running game, as well.
Grade: A-
Front Seven
Four sacks and four hurries tell the story for this group. Juwan Mitchell picked off Will Levis and Byron Young had 1.5 sacks. Omari Thomas and Da’jon Terry also added a sack.
Apart from Kentucky a drive running back Chris Rodriguez five rushes for 40 yards and the Wildcats’ only score, this group was fantastic in the run game.
Grade: A
Secondary
The secondary played its best game of the year, holding Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to just 98 yards.
Deneiko Slaughter started the game at cornerback for the first time and played great. He had a big hit on Kentucky Wide receiver Dane Key in the red zone that resulted in the ball popping up in the air and Mitchell picking it. He then had an interception of his own later on.
Georgia Tech transfer Wesley Walker played well in coverage, but his three tackles for loss are what stood out in his best game as a Vol.
Grade: A-
Special Teams
A Chase McGrath missed PAT, field goal and an out of bounds kickoff from Paxton Brooks kickoff taints a very good day out of the special teams unit.
Brooks himself had three great punts and Dee Williams was lethal in the return game, taking one for 34 yards. Da’Jon Terry blocked a PAT, as well.
Grade: B
Overall
They say defense wins championships, right? Well, if the defense can continue to perform like it did on Saturday, then the Vols are in a great spot moving forward. No, Kentucky does not have the most vibrant of offenses, but it was an incredible display of excellence out of a group that has underwhelmed to date.
The offense, as always, was terrific and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.
Grade: A+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.