After much speculation of whether or not Tennessee is a real contender, the college football world got its answer.
Tennessee is back.
The Vols offense was firing on all cylinders jumping out to a 28-10 lead in the first half. Alabama stormed back but the Vols weathered the Tide en route to a thrilling 52-49 win at Neyland Stadium.
Here’s how each position group graded out.
Quarterback
Hendon Hooker was phenomenal, there is no doubt about that. His poise in crucial moments helped the Vols stay afloat when it looked like Alabama might pull away.
Hooker completed 21 of 30 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns, solidifying his place in Heisman Trophy contention for the remainder of the season.
He made two mistakes in the second half when he overthrew Bru McCoy and the ball sailed into the hands of DeMarcco Hellams, and when he had trouble on the handoff to Jabari Small to set up an Alabama Scoop and Score. While Hooker’s mistakes nearly cost the game for Tennessee, it is hard to drop his grade considering he was the reason the Vols were in a position to win.
Grade: A+
Running Backs
The running back tandem of Jaylen Wright played a huge role in opening up the Tennessee passing game.
Grade: B+
Wide Receivers
Jalin Hyatt led the receiving room with the best game a Vol receiver has ever had. Six catches, 207 yards and a Vol record five touchdowns tells the story of how the receiver room performed on Saturday. Heupel found a weakness in the Bama defense and exploited it all night through Hyatt.
The rest of the club was no slouch, either. Ramel Keyton brought in five catches for 78 yards. Bru McCoy had just two catches, the first and last. While Hyatt took over, McCoy patiently waited his turn to impact the game, and that was on the last passing play of the game when Hooker found him crossing on a deep in route.
Grade: A+
Tight Ends
Tennessee’s tight ends filled their role perfectly. Heupel isn’t known to utilize the tight end as a high-volume pass catcher, but Princeton Fant caught three passes for 24 yards and Jacob Warren caught two passes for 13 yards. Both were solid pass blockers and Fant even rushed for a score in his first attempts of the season.
Offensive Line
Any day an offensive line gives up just one sack is a good day. That day gets better when it lines up across from the Crimson Tide, who consistently has some of the best past rushers in the country. Compound that with the fact that the line made Will Anderson, arguably the best player in the country, a non-factor in the game.
Grade: A+
Front Seven
The interior linemen stayed strong in stuffing runs up the middle. However, Jahmyr Gibbs was able to have his way on the outside and rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns. On top of that, the edges were unable to put pressure on Bryce Young on a consistent basis. When they did, they were unable to bring Young down.
Grade: C
Secondary
Who needs defense when the offense puts up the kind of numbers that the Vols do with such consistency. Besides, no one expected this group to perform well against the reigning Heisman Trophy winner while missing three defensive starters. The group started out well, but the lack of depth showed very early. When the offense is already off the field within two minutes of possession time in the first four drives, the secondary tires out.
Grade: D
Special Teams
Chase McGrath missed a point after touchdown in the second half that could have potentially cost the Vols the game if not for a two-point conversion, but McGrath was able to hit the game winner in the most important kick of his career, so that holds some merit. A horrid Paxton Brooks punt was erased after the Crimson Tide’s blunder on the receiving end. Jimmy Holiday’s return game was subpar, but overall special teams played a solid game.
Grade: B
Overall Grade: A+
Any time you beat Alabama is something special. The offensive triumphs long outweigh the defensive struggles.
What matters is that Tennessee established itself as a legitimate playoff contender, and that speaks for itself. The nation has all eyes on Rocky Top. Tennessee is no longer the underdog, so how will the Vols respond in the coming weeks? No matter what, Tennessee finally controls its own fate for the first time in what seems like ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.