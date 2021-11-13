Tennessee’s best shot at an upset over Georgia was to make the game a shootout. Georgia’s defense has been college football’s best this season and is arguably one of the all-time greats, but if Tennessee could get past that group, it could easily outpace Georgia’s offense.
Instead, Georgia’s defense was as advertised, holding the Vols to their second-lowest points total in the Josh Heupel era, as the No. 1 Bulldogs easily dispatched Tennessee 41-17 Saturday evening in Neyland Stadium.
Georgia (10-0, 8-0 SEC) held the Vols to just 387 yards of total offense, as Hendon Hooker turned in easily his worst outing at Tennessee (5-5, 3-4 SEC). He completed 24-of-37 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown – not bad numbers by any means, but his incompletions were costly ones.
He overthrew Velus Jones Jr. on a potential 77-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game, and overthrew JaVonta Payton on another deep ball later in the first half. Hooker’s worst throw of the night was picked off by Georgia’s Derion Kendrick, which directly resulted in a Georgia touchdown.
Tennessee actually led in two separate occasions – once after an opening-drive touchdown catch from Jones, and after Chase McGrath broke a tie game with a 24-yard chip shot.
After outscoring Georgia 10-7 in the first quarter, the Vols’ offense went as cold as the Knoxville night. The Bulldogs shut out Tennessee for 43 minutes until backup quarterback Joe Milton III led a garbage-time touchdown drive.
