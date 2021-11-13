Tennessee’s best shot at an upset over Georgia was to make the game a shootout. Georgia’s defense has been college football’s best this season and is arguably one of the all-time greats, but if Tennessee could get past that group, it could easily outpace Georgia’s offense.
Instead, Georgia’s defense was as advertised, holding the Vols to their second-lowest points total in the Josh Heupel era, as the No. 1 Bulldogs easily dispatched Tennessee 41-17 Saturday evening in Neyland Stadium.
“We feel like we could have done better,” senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman said. “Sure, we may have scored more than people have averaged (against Georgia), but we expect that. We like to think we’re one of the best offenses in the country. We had our moments, but overall, we have to get better.”
Georgia (10-0, 8-0 SEC) held the Vols to just 387 yards of total offense, as Hendon Hooker turned in easily his worst outing at Tennessee (5-5, 3-4 SEC). He completed 24-of-37 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown – not bad numbers by any means, but his incompletions were costly ones.
He overthrew Velus Jones Jr. on a potential 77-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game, and overthrew JaVonta Payton on another deep ball later in the first half. Hooker’s worst throw of the night was picked off by Georgia’s Derion Kendrick, which directly resulted in a Georgia touchdown.
“The one interception was that, and there was a couple of throws that sailed on him,” head coach Josh Heupel said on Hooker. “Whether that was juiced up, body not in the right position or just the pressure that they were getting at times and him being a little bit rushed inside the pocket . . . we were just a little bit off.”
Tennessee actually led in two separate occasions – once after an opening-drive touchdown catch from Jones, and after Chase McGrath broke a tie game with a 24-yard chip shot.
After outscoring Georgia 10-7 in the first quarter, the Vols’ offense went as cold as the Knoxville night. The Bulldogs shut out Tennessee for 43 minutes until backup quarterback Joe Milton III led a garbage-time touchdown drive.
Georgia’s offense that was averaging less yardage than the Vols entering the night put up 487 yards, 100 more than the Vols. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 213 yards and a touchdown, and running back James Cook totaled 104 yards and 3 touchdowns – 2 rushing, 1 receiving. The Vols defense – so solid in the first quarter – just ran out of steam in the end.
“One way or the other, the way we played didn’t win the game,” defensive lineman Matthew Butler said.
It was the Vols biggest test of their season, and after a fast start, they slumped miserably. In addition to Hooker’s interception, the senior quarterback fumbled the ball in the red zone, and twice the Vols turned the ball over on downs in Georgia territory.
The Vols had over 300 passing yards against the nation’s best defense – including a 200-yard, 1 touchdown day from Tillman – but they just couldn’t capitalize.
“I think one of the biggest things is that a lot of people may be scared of them The offense, we weren’t scared at all. We wanted the test,” Tillman said. “Obviously, there were some things we noticed. We executed at some times, but not all the time.”
After losing now to Georgia, Ole Miss and Alabama – games where they had a chance at something special but came short in the end – you couldn’t blame the players for doubting a process that’s been flashy but has pulled off just 5 wins, the best of which was over Kentucky.
Despite how their record looks, there is now doubt among the team in Heupel or his system. The Vols still have plenty to play for, as they look to finish with a seven-win season and their first bowl appearance since 2019.
“I don’t doubt anybody on this team, on this staff, in the building,” Butler said. “That’s not a word I use.”
The good news for the Vols is that everything is downhill from here. They close their season with two more games in Knoxville against South Alabama and Vanderbilt – both of which the Vols should be heavy favorites.
“No doubts in our guys and who they are,” Heupel said. “They’re disappointed with the outcome tonight. It didn’t happen because we didn’t like their preparation or their focus. We didn’t do the things we needed to do to make it a game down the stretch. But it’s a group I’ll go compete with every Saturday.”
Georgia Running Back James Cook beats Tennessee Linebacker William Mohan, leaving him open for the touchdown reception during the Tennessee vs. Georgia football game on Nov. 13, 2021 in Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN.
