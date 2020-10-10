ATHENS, GA- Tennessee was in position to pull off its first top 10 upset in over a decade, but Georgia dominated the second half as the Vols’ offense self imploded. The 44-21 win marks Georgia’s fourth straight in the series.
Things couldn’t have started better for Tennessee as Georgia’s Trey Hill snapped it over Stetson Bennett’s head on the second play of the game. The ball squirmed away from Bennett as he dove on the ball and Tennessee’s Kivon Bennett jumped on it for a touchdown.
"Whenever you can score on defense or create a turnover its huge," linebacker Henry To'o To'o said.
It was about the only thing that went well for Tennessee in the first quarter as Georgia was able to tie up the game on a Zamir White one-yard run.
Following the Bulldogs’ negative 30 yard play the Bulldogs outgained Tennessee 102-32 in the opening quarter. Penalties added up for Tennessee in the opening quarter. The Vols committed five penalties for 50 yards, including a pass interference that extended Georgia’s touchdown drive.
"There's no reason for that," Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. "I don't know how many penalties we had, we had a lot. Some of them were unforced which is uncharacteristic of us. You can't put yourself behind the sticks from penalties and expect to move it against a good defense.
Georgia’s momentum continued into the second quarter as a Bennett quarterback keeper gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game.
Tennessee’s defense made its second big, momentum changing, play halfway through the quarter as Georgia rolled the dice and went for it on fourth-and-short on its own side of the field.
Tennessee stuffed the quarterback sneak and Guarantano found Josh Palmer the next play for a 36-yard touchdown.
Georgia would quickly regain the lead with a 47-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny.
The Vols would then put together, really, their only drive of the game, going 67 yards in 1:34 thanks to a 27-yard passing touchdown from Guarantano to Palmer.
Georgia answered with a perfect four minute drill drive, getting inside Tennessee’s 10-yard line in the last minute. The Bulldogs had a third-and-goal inside the one yard line before the Vols stuffed two straight runs up the middle as the first half expired.
The Vols had a four-point lead and all the momentum headed into the second half, even getting the ball to start the half.
"We were convinced we were going to win the game," Palmer said of the vibe inside Tennessee's locker room at halftime.
Things didn't go well for Tennessee as Georgia’s top rated defense flexed its muscles.
After a near perfect first half that saw him go 11-of-13 for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Guarantano struggled mightily in the second half, starting with the opening drive.
Guarantano held onto the ball too long on 3rd-and-14 and Azeez Ojulari made him pay, sacking him and forcing Tennessee’s first turnover of the game.
Tennessee’s defense held strong, forcing Georgia to settle for a field goal. The unit would be back on the field shortly, as Guarantano threw his first interception of the season. Once again, Tennessee’s defense held strong, forcing Georgia to settle for three points.
"They came with some different pressures and were able to get to me," Guarantano said of his turnovers. "I thought I had two hands on the football all day in the pocket but they did a good job of ripping it open and creating turnovers. Props to them."
Tennessee's offense couldn’t get anything going the entire second half, recording just 71 yards and committing three turnovers. Georgia also sacked Guarantano five times.
"They just came out better in the second half honestly," Palmer said of Georgia's defense. "We have to stop chewing ourselves in the foot and making our own mistake. They were just the better team in the second half."
With just under 10 minutes left and Georgia holding a decisive 37-21 lead, the Bulldogs found the dagger. Guarantano failed to see a Bulldog’s blitz, taking a massive hit and fumbling. Georgia’s Monty Rice recovered and took it 20 yards in for a Georgia touchdown.
Tennessee’s ground game couldn’t give a struggling offense any help, as the Vols ran for -1. Those numbers were a bit deflated by Georgia’s five sacks, but Tennessee's running backs compared for just 36 yards on 16 carries.
"They stopped the run well the whole game," Guarantano said. "First half, they showed us some one high to stop the run and we were able to take advantage in the pass game. They made some good second half adjustments and they came in and played a lot of cloud defense and cover two."
Tennessee will return to action next week when they host Kentucky to Neyland Stadium. Kick off is set for noon ET.