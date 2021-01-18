Tennessee director of athletics Phillip Fulmer is resigning his post after three plus years, Volquest.com first reported.
Fulmer steps down on the same day his lone football hire Jeremy Pruitt was fired, partly due to investigations into recruiting violations. What else comes out of the month-long investigation is yet to be seen, but both Pruitt and Fulmer’s departures appear tied to it.
Fulmer’s two other hires, golf coach Brendan Webb and volleyball coach Eva Rackham, had success in their three years at UT, but as the former head football coach had noted, his legacy would be tied to the success of the football program.
The football program didn’t return to the glory it experienced while Fulmer was coach during his tenure as athletic director. Under Pruitt, the Vols posted a 16-19 (11-16 SEC) record.