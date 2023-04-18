Freshman Nico Iamaleava handed the ball off to fellow freshman Cam Seldon in the Orange and White game. Seldon patiently waited for a hole to open before putting his foot in the ground and finding paydirt. Seldon looked like a natural running back on the play.
But Seldon isn’t a natural running back. He came to Tennessee as a receiver before shifting to the backfield.
“It’s been hard, but I’ve been just taking it slow, putting the pieces together,” Seldon said on Saturday. “Coach told me I was doing ok, so we’re just slowly putting everything together so it can all make sense because it’s different than when I played receiver.”
The freshman’s day was highlighted by his 24-yard touchdown run. He showcased his twitchiness and speed on the run. On the ground, Seldon finished Saturday with 43 yards on 10 carries.
“I saw grass, so I just took it,” Seldon said. “I just made a full-speed decision like coach told me to do.”
He also showcased some of his receiving skills, catching three passes for 43 yards as well. The freshman-to-freshman connection between Seldon and Iamaleava showcased something for fans to expect in the future.
“The hardest part is probably learning the details because I’ve always trained receiver,” Seldon said. “I never really trained running back, I just played it, so now I’m learning the details of it. It makes more sense, but I feel natural at running back, but I like receiver. It’s a hard decision.”
Seldon isn’t immune to playing running back as he started his career there. At 12 years old, Seldon was thriving at running back. Somewhere along the way, he transitioned into a receiver role.
He doesn’t remember why he became a receiver, but he transitioned out wide going into high school. Since arriving on campus, Seldon has impressed in the backfield.
“He’s been really good from what he’s done inside the running back room,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “He cares, he competes really hard. For a guy that has a high-end top gear, electric speed, he’s willing to stick his foot in the ground, get vertical, get behind his pads and find a way to get plus-two. He’s going to continue to grow. Who he is today, man, I expect him to be dramatically better when we get to kickoff next September.”
Seldon recalled one moment in practice when it started to click for him. He suffered a minor injury in spring ball, and at that moment everything started to make sense for Seldon.
He fought through the injury and didn’t miss a practice while wearing a red non-contact jersey. But his moment of injury gave him a chance to think about what he was doing in the running back room.
“Really unique player just with his skillset and the background that he has from playing running back to playing in the slot, to playing outside to playing on the defensive side of the football,” Heupel said. “He’s played a lot of positions. He’s never really had a true home. We felt like it was important to give him a home here early and grow and expand from that.”
As a room, Tennessee’s young running backs have gotten a lot of reps in spring as the older backs are sidelined. Seldon was one of those backs, and he showcased what he can bring for Tennessee in the fall.
“I love the growth,” Heupel said. “All of those backs have done a really nice job in pass protection. That has been something we have spent a lot of time on during the course of spring ball, too. I like their growth as a complete group. Coach (Jerry) Mack has done a great job with them.”
