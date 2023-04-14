What is often look at as a low moment for Tennessee fans has paid dividends for French's Mustard.
French's has been nominated for a Webby Award — which recognize excellence on the internet. The brand has been nominated for "Best Community Engagement" and the winner is decided by a fan vote.
During Tennessee's 2021 football game against Ole Miss, fans expressed their discontentment about a call by throwing trash on to the field late in the fourth quarter, halting the game for more than 20 minutes. Amidst the trash that landed on the field that night was a bottle of French's Mustard — which immediately went viral on social media.
Since then, French's has embraced the meme and Tennessee, creating a custom Tennessee mustard bottle ahead of the Orange Bowl and even signing former quarterback Hendon Hooker to an NIL deal.
Winners for the Webby Awards will be announced on April 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.