Heading into Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals had been very secretive about who would get the starting nod behind center for the season-opener Sunday. However, the matter appears to be settled.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs would be the Cardinals’ starter for week one.
Dobbs was acquired by Arizona on Aug. 24 in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, where the Cardinals traded away a fifth-round pick for the former Vols signal caller and a seventh-round selection.
The Alpharetta, Georgia, native is entering his seventh season in the NFL. In his time in the league, he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Browns and now Cardinals. He has seen regular-season action in three of those seasons – most notably, starting the final two games for the Titans in 2022.
In his career, the former fourth-round pick has appeared in eight games, with those two starts. Dobbs has completed 58.8% of his passes in regular season play, throwing for 456 yards and two touchdowns, as well as three interceptions. He also has 14 rushing attempts in his career for 75 yards.
Prior to his NFL career, Dobbs played four seasons at Tennessee from 2013-16. While in Knoxville, Dobbs played in 37 games, including starting every game of both his junior and senior seasons. Some of his noteworthy statistics include a career completion percentage of 61.5, 53 career touchdown passes, 7,138 passing yards, 2,160 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns.
He also racked up a multitude of accolades, including All-SEC second team in 2016, 2016 Music City Bowl MVP and the most wins of any starting quarterback over a two-year period since 2006-07. A moment most Vol fans remember Dobbs for is when he connected with Jauan Jennings on a hail mary to beat Georgia in Athens.
In the midst of becoming arguably the best Vols quarterback of the 2010s, Dobbs was also excelling off of the field. He earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering while at Tennessee.
Many fans in Knoxville will now be rooting for Dobbs to take flight with the Cardinals as their starting quarterback.
