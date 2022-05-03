Tennessee football gained a commitment from former five-star recruit Bru McCoy Tuesday evening, replacing one departing USC wide receiver transfer with another.
McCoy, aa former top 10 recruit in the class of 2020, has the potential to make an instant impact for Tennessee following the losses of previously-alluded-to Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton to the NFL. Jones was recently drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears, while Payton signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.
As a freshman, McCoy caught 21 passes for two touchdowns in six games. He failed to capitalize his following season – McCoy sat out all of 2021 following a domestic violence charge before the start of the season.
McCoy’s decision was all but set after an official visit to Tennessee in late March. The sophomore receiver will have three seasons of eligibility and joins a promising group of receivers in veterans Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt as well as capable newcomers such as Squirrel White and Kaleb Webb.
UCF transfer Jaylon Robinson could also be a major target for his former coach to add even more veteran depth and a focal point in Josh Heupel’s offense.