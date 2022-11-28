The No. 10 Vols bounced back in a big way after a demoralizing loss to South Carolina by blowing out Vanderbilt 56-0 en route to their first 10-win regular season since 2003.
It was a dominant performance for Tennessee over its in-state rival, and the fans certainly showed out. It felt more like a home game at times, and the Vols played like it, too.
Here’s how each position group graded out in the win.
Quarterback
Joe Milton got the start due to Hendon Hooker’s injury — his first since Week 2 of last season. Milton performed well, but the overthrow problem he had last year is still there. While some of the troubles could be attributed to the weather, he still lacks some touch on his throws.
Milton finished 11-of-21 for 147 yards and a touchdown. His biggest play was when he found Jalin Hyatt for a 61-yard bomb. It is a known fact that he has a cannon, but the trajectory that he throws with doesn’t allow his receivers to get under the ball at times.
Grade: B
Running Backs
Rushing for 362 yards and six scores tell the story of how the running back core played. They were dominant, and once they got into the second level, it was game over for the Commodores' defense.
Jaylen Wright took just five carries for 160 yards and two scores. Dylan Sampson had his best game as a Vol by rushing for 131 yards and capping his performance off with an 80-yard touchdown to close the scoring for the night. Jabari Small had two scores and continued to be great in short yardage. By the end of the day, each back had a touchdown of 50 yards or more. Not a bad day at all.
Grade: A+
Receivers
Jalin Hyatt’s 61-yard catch on the opening drive played a huge role in opening up the Milton-led offense. It was the play that opened up the floodgates for the running game. The receiver’s continued to get open, but Milton missed a few of them, which hampered the groups’ production.
Grade: B+
Offensive line
Anytime the offensive line allows zero sacks, it’s probably a good day. When you pair that with what the running game was able to do, it’s a great day. The line played a near-perfect game and consistently kept Milton safe while opening up lanes for the backfield to get into the second and third level.
Grade: A
Front Seven
The front seven racked up three sacks and 6.5 more tackles for loss. Roman Harrison had two of those sacks in a career day for the senior. However, the most damage that the group did was keeping Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright contained in the pocket. He wasn’t able to consistently extend plays with his legs while the Vols made his athleticism a non-factor, eventually leading to his benching.
Grade: A
Secondary
No, Vanderbilt does not have the most advanced passing offenses, but neither did South Carolina, and look what it did to Tennessee's secondary. It was a shutout performance by the Vols — thanks in large part to the secondary allowing just 107 total yards passing. The group didn’t miss many tackles and were able to keep short passes from any added yards.
Grade: A
Special Teams
Chase McGrath knocked in all of his PAT’s, and Paxton Brooks had some solid punts. However, it was Dee Williams that told the story for the Vols special teams. He had been due to break one free all season, and Saturday was the day. He took a punt 73 yards to the house. It was the first punt returned for a touchdown for the Vols since Marquez Callaway in 2019. On top of that, Squirrel White had a 20-yard return on the following drive, and Williams took another one 19 yards in the third quarter.
Grade: A+
Overall & Coaching
It was an all-around good day for Tennessee. Head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh didn't force the passing game and instead continued to rely on the run-game. Milton did what he had to do and didn't make unneeded mistakes, which lead to a shutout win in a game many put on upset watch.
Grade: A+
