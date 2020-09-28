Tennessee won its season opener Saturday night, going on the road to pick up its first win at South Carolina since 2014. The Vols didn’t play their crispest game but limited turnovers and made enough plays to get the win.
Let’s see how the Vols graded out.
Quarterback
For the third straight season, Jarrett Guarantano earned the starting nod for the season opener and the New Jersey native turned in a 19-of-31 passing performance, throwing 259 yards and a touchdown.
Guarantano added 12 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.
Like most of his career, there was some good and bad for Guarantano. The fifth-year senior seemed more in control of Tennessee’s offense, getting the ball off on time and to the right receiver most the time.
Guarantano’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Josh Palmer was his best throw of the day and ended up being the difference in the ball game.
Guarantano didn’t put the ball in harm’s way and the Vols’ offense didn’t turn the ball over. Pruitt said Monday that the no turnovers were, “probably why we won.”
Still, Guarantano was inaccurate at times missing receivers high often and missing some short, easy throws. The Vols were also an egregious 1-of-12 on third downs Saturday, with Guarantano specifically struggling on the down.
Guarantano was far from perfect and has a lot of improve on going forward, but his showing Saturday night was good enough for the Vols’ to leave Columbia as victors.
Grade: B-
Running backs
Just two running backs, Ty Chandler and Eric Gray, saw action Saturday night. Chandler looked bigger and ran tougher than he has at any time in his Tennessee career.
The senior totaled 86 yards on the ground on 13 carries, averaging over six yards per run. The added strength could be big for Tennessee this season. With Tim Jordan getting removed from the team this summer the Vols are without a true power back. Chandler being able to fill that void in any way could be very beneficial for Tennessee.
Chandler also tallied one catch for 10 yards.
Gray wasn’t as productive as Chandler Saturday, recording just 40 yards on 12 carries. Gray did add a touchdown run from 12-yards out.
Gray missed time during fall camp due to COVID-19 related issues and the sophomore may need some time to fully get in the groove of things.
Gray’s 31-yard reception did set up Tennessee’s first touchdown and Gray was much better in pass protection then he was a year ago as a freshman.
Receivers and tight ends
I’ve stated multiple times over the past months that Tennessee would have to replace the lost production from Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway by committee. They did that Saturday with five receivers/tight ends catching passes.
The one returning starter at the receiver position led the way for Tennessee as Josh Palmer hauled in a team high six catches for 85 yards and the go-ahead touchdown.
Fifth-year senior Brandon Johnson played well catching three passes for 73 yards including catches of 33 and 30 yards. The 30-yard catch was an impressive one-handed snag that kept the Vols’ offense on the field on their first touchdown drive.
Grad transfer Velus Jones Jr. caught five passes for 29 yards in his debut. Sophomore Ramel Keyton had just two catches Saturday night but was open often. Keyton was a victim of a few missed throws from Guarantano, but he did have a bad drop as Tennessee was trying to milk the clock late.
Tennessee’s freshmen receivers didn’t record a catch Saturday, but Jalin Hyatt earned a plethora of snaps and Malachi Wideman played as well.
Grade: A-
Offensive line
Tennessee’s offensive line was its most hyped unit going into the 2020 season. The group got off to a solid, but not great start at South Carolina.
Tennessee played seven offensive linemen, besides seven offensive linemen sets, with Jahmir Johnson, Trey Smith, Brandon Kennedy, Jerome Carvin and Darnell Wright earning the start. Freshman Javontez Spraggins earned time at right guard with Wanya Morris receiving a lot of snaps at left tackle.
Tennessee’s offense averaged over five yards on designed run plays including 6.9 yards per run in the second half as the game moved on.
Guarantano was sacked twice in Columbia but one of them appeared to be a mistake by Chandler in pass protection and the other Guarantano held onto the ball to long.
Johnson and Smith both got banged up Saturday and could be worth watching next week against Missouri.
Grade: A-
Defensive line
Tennessee’s defensive line earned criticism from Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt all fall camp. The group came out Saturday and played solid despite having 2019 starter Darel Middleton out.
The Vols’ defensive line helped contain South Carolina’s running game, holding the Gamecocks to under 89 yards on the ground and just 3.6 yards per designed run.
Tennessee’s big guys up front did a good job of playing their gaps but struggled to make a big impact.
Only two Tennessee defensive lineman recorded tackles and it came from a pair of freshmen in Omari Thomas and Elijah Simmons.
Matthew Butler did have a pass deflection that helped set up Henry To’o To’o’s pick six.
Grade: C+
Linebackers
Tennessee’s outside linebackers were a concern entering this season, but the unit turned in a very strong performance against the Gamecocks.
Senior Deandre Johnson earned SEC defensive lineman of the week honors recording six tackles and a career high 2.5 sacks. The 2.5 sacks were the most in a game for a Tennessee defender since Darrell Taylor recorded four sacks against Kentucky in 2018.
Outside linebackers Kivon Bennett and Tyler Baron also played well. Bennett recorded 0.5 sacks and five tackles while Baron, a true freshman, recorded two tackles for a loss.
At the inside linebacker position, it was a bit of a mixed bag for UT. Preseason All-SEC linebacker Henry To’o To’o recorded his first career interception and returned it for a touchdown to go along with six tackles.
Jeremy Banks and Quavaris Crouch split playing time beside To’o To’o. Banks was active on defense recording five tackles and one for a loss, but the junior did receive two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
Crouch recorded just two tackles on the night. The pair both struggled at times in pass coverage as the Gamecocks were able to successfully attack the middle of the field.
Grade: A-
Secondary
Tennessee’s secondary was undermanned with starting nickelback Shawn Shamburger out as well as safeties Jaylen McCollough and Theo Jackson returning to the field from contact tracing just days before the game, making them limited contributors.
South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill threw for 290 yards on 39 attempts on the night. Shamburger’s replacement, freshman Doneiko Slaughter, struggled while being matched up mostly with the Gamecock’s best receiver Shi Smith, who tallied 10 receptions for 140 yards. Slaughter did have a sack.
Junior cornerback Alontae Taylor had one of the best games of his career locking down his matchup in the pass game while recording five tackles and one for a loss. He also had two fantastic blocks that helped spring To’o To’o’s interception return into a touchdown.
Bryce Thompson played both corner and safety due to Jackson and McCollough’s limitedness. The South Carolina native led Tennessee with eight tackles and also had a tackle for a loss.
Safety Trevon Flowers tallied only two tackles and McCollough tallied four in limited second half action.
Grade: B
Special teams
Special teams was a major concern for Tennessee entering Saturday due to the amount of players that were out in fall practice. The Vols weren’t able to get normal preparation in.
Those concerns came to fruition as on the Vols’ first punt of the night, the snap bounced to Paxton Brooks and the punter wasn’t able to get the punt off.
Kicker Brent Cimaglia also had a rare miss Saturday when his 47-yard field goal stayed wide left and opened the door for the Gamecocks to tie the game.
It wasn’t all bad for the Vols’ special teams’ unit. Cimaglia would hit a go-ahead field goal later in the third quarter and Velus Jones Jr. averaged 33 yards on two kick returns.
Tennessee was able to capitalize on a massive South Carolina special teams mistake too, recovering a live ball on a punt, sealing the game for Tennessee.
Grade: C
Coaching
Last week, I wrote about how Tennessee must avoid the mistakes that plagued them in the start of each of Pruitt’s first two seasons. Those weren’t problems Saturday.
Tennessee won the turnover battle and committed just 50 penalty yards.
With a severely limited fall camp where Tennessee used only 21 of its allotted 25 practices Pruitt had his team ready to play.
Tennessee’s defense got torched on the opening drive, but Pruitt and defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley got them to settle in and play well the rest of the game.
Jim Chaney got a bit too pass happy at times but the Vols’ offense was balanced overall, and he did a great job of getting Guarantano into a place where he could be successful.
Grade: A
Overall
Tennessee was far from perfect Saturday and missed chances to put South Carolina away earlier in the game.
Still, after a crazy offseason and all the contact tracing complications Tennessee has dealt with the past month you can’t be nitpicky.
For the first time in the Jeremy Pruitt era, the Vols are 1-0 and at the end of the day that’s the most important thing.