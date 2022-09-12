No. 15 Tennessee, behind a dazzling offensive performance and some key defensive stops, picked up a statement win Saturday against No. 23 Pittsburgh for Josh Heupel’s second ranked win at Tennessee.
The Vols won in overtime after Hendon Hooker connected with Cedric Tillman for a touchdown and the defense did its job on the other end.
Here’s how the Vols’ graded out in the big win.
Quarterback
Hooker performed the way any team would want their veteran quarterback to perform in a big game.
He racked up 325 passing yards and two touchdowns on 27/42 passing. He also ran the ball more than normal on both designed runs and scrambles. He also managed to pick up 27 rushing yards.
There were some overthrows and ill-advised runs, but for the most part he was great. Tennessee’s offensive line collapsed often to Pitt’s experienced defensive line, but Hooker did a good job of managing the pressure and was sacked just three times.
Hooker looked confident, too, trusting his receivers to make plays. He took several shots throughout the game, usually to Tillman.
Hooker didn’t choke under the pressure of overtime on the road. On the final offensive play of the game, the play looked like it was collapsing, but Hooker made something out of nothing, finding Tillman in the endzone.
Grade: A
Running backs
The Vols’ running backs didn’t stand out on Saturday, which was due in part to Pitt’s strong defensive line.
Jaylen Wright was the leading rusher for Tennessee, picking up 47 yards on nine carries. Jabari Small had just 17 yards on 10 carries, but he managed to punch the ball into the endzone twice in the first half.
While it wasn’t a memorable performance from the running backs, they did more good than bad against a solid Pitt defense.
Grade: B -
Receivers
It was another excellent performance from the Vols’ receivers in Week 2.
Tillman was the guy again for Tennessee, picking up 162 yards and a touchdown – a game winning touchdown – on nine receptions. He shook off some drops in the first half and went on to have a great game. With his performance, he now is second in receiving yards in the SEC.
Bru McCoy racked up 52 yards and his first touchdown as a Vol on four receptions. Jacob Warren had a 24-yard reception that set up a Tennessee touchdown on the next play. Jailin Hyatt had some big catches down the stretch.
Overall, the receivers made Hooker’s job easier.
Grade: A
Offensive line
The Vols’ offensive line had a hard time containing Pitt’s strong, experienced defensive line.
Many times throughout the game, the pocket collapsed, forcing Hooker to either throw the ball away or scramble back to the line of scrimmage.
Tennessee also had seven penalties for 70 yards – many of those coming from the offensive line.
Tennessee’s offensive line has some work to do if it wants to contain the likes of Florida, Georgia and Alabama later in the season.
Grade: C-
Front seven
Tennessee’s front seven showed a great deal of improvement from Week 1. The defensive line put pressure on the ball well and forced some bad passes from Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti. The Vols picked up four sacks and nine tackles for loss on the game.
Byron Young and Tyler Baron were both the leading men on the line, picking up four tackles and a sack each.
Aaron Beasley had a huge game at the linebacker position, picking up 14 total tackles and one tackle for loss. The duo of Beasley and Jeremy Banks worked out well, as Beasley put pressure on the ball while Banks stayed back and managed to deflect several passes.
Overall, the Vols’ front seven looked improved and ready to take on SEC opponents.
Grade: A
Secondary
The Vols’ secondary was up and down in this game.
The secondary got torched in the first half and put Tennessee down early. Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda exploded for a 76-yard run for the Panthers’ first touchdown, slicing through the Vols’ secondary on his way.
Tight end Gavin Bartholomew caught a short pass from Slovis and found himself with just one defender to beat. As he made his way down the sideline, Trevon Flowers went low and Bartholomew went high, hurdling Flowers on his way to a 57-yard touchdown.
The Vols’ secondary cleaned itself up a little in the second half, but still didn’t have a great game.
Flowers was the biggest bright spot for the secondary with seven tackles, a sack and an interception. Flowers’s sack in overtime pushed Pitt back to a third and long situation, which might have been one of the deciding factors in the win.
Grade: C+
Special teams
Kicker Chase McGrath had two big field goals from 37 yards and 51 yards. Paxton Brooks had five punts with a 42.6 yard average. Jimmy Holliday had a solid 29-yard kick return. It was a good game from the Vols’ special teams.
The only real negative was Flowers’s muffed punt in the fourth quarter, but luckily it didn’t cost the Vols the game.
Grade: A -
Coaching
In one of the bigger moments in his career at Tennessee, Heupel was calm, cool and collected. He dealt with Pitt well and led his team to victory in overtime.
He adjusted mistakes in the second half and made some gutsy calls that paid off. Heupel put trust in his quarterback all game long and it led to a great performance.
You can’t ask for much more than what Heupel gave Tennessee on Saturday.
Grade: A
Overall
Tennessee looked like one of the 15 best teams in the country on Saturday and it was rewarded with a No. 15 ranking following the game.
There are still a lot of things that need to be fixed, but it’s early in the season and Tennessee still has time to grow.
If Tennessee can play how it did against Pitt later in the season against SEC opponents, it will likely see lots of success.
Grade: A -
