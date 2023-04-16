Spring practice wrapped up for Tennessee on Saturday as the Vols went through the Orange and White game.
White won the game 17-14, but the score doesn’t really matter in the offense versus defense game. Injuries, and an abundance of caution, held out 23 players and limited several more.
Since it is a spring game, take the grades with a grain of salt. But, here’s a look at how the Vols, or at least those who participated, graded out.
Quarterback
Walk-on Gaston Moore had the best day of the three quarterbacks, but he was competing with the third-string defense. He finished 8-of-11 passing with two touchdowns and 94 yards. He also threw an interception.
Presumptive starter Joe Milton and five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava combined for three first downs on their four drives. It’s a spring game, so the slow start isn’t something to be concerned about.
With their top four receivers sidelines, both Milton and Iamaleava showed flashes of what they can do, which is all that is required in a spring game.
Grade: B+
Running Backs
Freshman DeSean Bishop led the way on the ground, going for 88 yards on 24 carries. The workhorse ran with good speed and avoided the big hit.
Cam Seldon, another freshman who moved from receiver to running back, showcased why Josh Heupel and his staff are so high on him. He ran with good pad level and was able to put his foot in the ground and hit the hole.
He also showcased his versatility in being able to catch passes out of the backfield. He showcased his speed and twitchiness with a 24-yard touchdown run.
With Jabari Small out and both Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson limited, it was a spring game of young running backs.
Grade: A
Receivers
As previously mentioned, Tennessee was without its top four receivers. Regardless, Kaleb Webb showed flashes.
Webb finished the day with 50 yards and a touchdown on three catches. He showed good hands, and the redshirt freshman moved well.
Ethan Davis, at tight end, stole the show when Iamaleava was in at quarterback. The freshman looks the part, and finished Saturday with 53 yards on three receptions. He did exit the game with a shoulder injury, but Heupel confirmed that it was unrelated to his previous torn labrum.
Grade: B
Offensive Line
The offensive line remains a lot of moving parts for Tennessee. It’s also hard to take away much in a spring game where touch sacks are happening.
If you want to consider all touch sacks as accurate, there were six in total. The first team on Saturday included Jeremiah Crawford at left tackle and Dayne Davis on the right side. Texas transfer Andrej Karic also ran with the first team at left guard.
From what we saw, the offensive line did well.
Grade: B
Front Seven
With touch sacks being in play on Saturday, the defense accounted for six sacks. Freshman linebacker Jalen Smith did force a fumble.
With a lot of veterans out, the front seven showed flashes of potential with freshmen, like Arion Carter. Carter caused havoc in the backfield.
We also saw the other side, with run defense breakdowns. All in all, it was a successful day for what Heupel wanted to accomplish.
Grade: A
Secondary
Tennessee’s pass defense, which needed to improve badly, looked promising on Saturday. They came away with an interception, and there weren’t any massive breakdowns for over-the-top balls.
Donieko Slaughter showcased a couple of pass break-ups, and Christian Conyer tipped the ball that would get intercepted.
Grade: A
Special Teams
There were no returns, but Tennessee’s Jackson Ross booted a beautiful punt that rolled out of bounds inside the five. J.T. Carver also hit a “game-winning” field goal.
That is about all we saw from the special teams unit.
Grade: B+
Overall & Coaching
Overall, it has been a successful spring. The early enrollees are hitting their strides and adjusting to life in college football.
As for coaching on Saturday, new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle was calling the offense. Neither Iamaleava or Milton minded Halzle’s play calls, and it went smoothly from the outside looking in. Granted, Heupel will call the offense in-season.
Now, it is time for the team to wrap up the semester and move into summer camp.
Grade: A
