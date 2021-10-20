Tennessee had its best chance to steal at top 15 win in Josh Heupel’s first season as head coach Saturday, falling just short of No. 13 Ole Miss.
Despite the loss, Tennessee played a competitive, well-rounded game against its best opponent on the schedule to this point in the season.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Quarterbacks
Hooker had another efficient game against Ole Miss – completing 17-of-26 passes for a touchdown and no turnovers for the fourth straight game. Hooker also took one in himself to cut the Tennessee deficit to 5 in the fourth quarter.
Hooker put Tennessee in positions to win all night with a banged up offensive line protecting him. Ultimately, his job as quarterback is to do just that – and limit mistakes. Had he not been injured with 18 seconds remaining, the Vols very well could have beaten the No. 13 team in the country.
Joe Milton had a very peculiar 18 seconds in relief of Hooker at the end of the game. He completed one pass over the middle before just overthrowing Cedric Tillman for the win on the game’s penultimate play. He then ran out of bounds as time expired to makes Tennessee’s third loss official.
A few missed throws and the Milton decision at the end keep this from an A, but UT quarterbacks played well Saturday night.
Grade: B
Running backs
Jabari Small was impressive in relief of Tiyon Evans, who was a game-time decision against the Rebels. As mentioned earlier, Small’s 92 yards and one touchdown performance came behind a battered offensive line, all the more impressive for Tennessee’s RB No. 2.
All things considered, this was a fantastic individual performance from Small. His longest run of 26 yards was the highlight of the night, and his 4.4 yards per rush was the best among all running backs.
Len’Neth Whitehead had two carries for 7 yards. Most of the workload was placed on the shoulders of Small in this one.
Grade: A-
Wide receivers/Tight ends
The highlight, or maybe lowlight, of the game for Tennessee receivers was the fourth-and-24 play with 54 seconds remaining.
Let’s call it how it is – It was a spectacular play to even be near the line of gain as tight end Jacob Warren was. For the most part, receivers did what was asked of them Saturday night.
Somewhere it gets shaky is in the amount of receptions there were spread out among receivers. Velus Jones and Cedric Tillman were the only receivers to catch more than one ball, both hauling in more than 5. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, but it shows they weren’t open and giving Hooker more options against a subpar Ole Miss defense that played well against the Vols.
Grade: B
Offensive line:
It really was a rough night for the offensive line, missing big pieces such as Cooper and Cade Mays is never a good thing. Hooker had too much pressure in his face all night against a Rebels defense that is not exactly known for their pass rush.
The O-line has played well this season, but was definitely a liability moving the ball Saturday. Several key holds and 5 total sacks for Ole Miss is not going to get it done in the big games.
It’s not fair to put all the blame on a makeshift offensive line, but football can be cruel in that regard.
Grade: C-
Front Seven
The front seven, and defense in general, had a strong showing against one of the better, most efficient offenses in the nation. The Vols recorded 5 sacks of Corral.
Corral slashed the front seven on the ground though. Its hard to blame that on the front seven – it mostly whittles down to Corral being a generational talent for the Rebels – But its hard to give them points in the same respect. Corral accounted for 10 of the Rebels’ 13 first downs on third and fourth down Saturday night.
Grade: B
Secondary
The Secondary knocked it out of the park against the Rebels, a team that averaged 46 points per game heading into their matchup against Tennessee. The Vols secondary picked off Heisman candidate quarterback Matt Corral, his first interception of the season.
They also held him to just 21-for-38 passing. Most of Corral’s damage came on the ground Saturday.
Grade: A+
Special teams
Starting strong is always important, and Jones’ muffed punt after the first drive of the game could not have been a worse introduction for Tennessee fans. It really set the tone of the game for Vols fans – so close yet so far.
Granted, Velus made up for it later in the game by returning the final punt of the game to the 50, putting Tennessee in a legitimate position to steal a win. Apart from his muffed punt, the return game was good.
Chase McGrath went 1-2 on field goals, missing a 49-yarder in the second half that proved costly at the end of the game. McGrath is 7-9 on the year, perfect within 40 yards. A 49-yard field goal is forgivable in most circumstances, but Tennessee needed it Saturday night.
Grade: D
Coaching
Josh Heupel didn’t do anything to lose this game. There were one or two times where he was a little conservative where Kiffin was not, but ultimately still put a rebuilt Tennessee team in the right situation to knockoff the No. 13 team in the country.
Grade: B-