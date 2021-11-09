Tennessee marched up to Lexington out of its open date and put on a clinic in offensive efficiency, upsetting No. 18 Kentucky 45-42 Saturday night for Josh Heupel’s first signature win at Tennessee.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Quarterback
Hendon Hooker turned in easily his best game as a Vol, setting new career highs with 316 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. He completed 75% of his passes and had a passer rating of 273.7, his highest mark of the season. Hooker is now fourth in the country in passer rating.
Hooker had the long ball working once again. He connected with JaVonta Payton for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and Velus Jones Jr. for a 72-yard touchdown three plays later.
His efficiency was critical in what turned out to be the deciding drive, as the Vols went 35 yards in 16 seconds before halftime to kick a field goal, in a game they won by 3 points. Hooker was the reason the Vols won despite only having 13:52 minutes of possession.
Grade: A+
Running backs
Tennessee struggled to get its run game going for much of the game. Kentucky held the Vols to just 145 rushing yards as a team, with 127 of those yards coming in the second half.
Jabari Small had only 4 carries, but he made an impact in that short time, rushing for 55 yards, including a 37-yard score. He did come out with an injury late in the game.
Tiyon Evans had one 9-yard carry, but he was injured on the play and came out of the game.
Fourth-string running back Jaylen Wright entered the game late and gave the Vols some solid production, carrying the ball seven times for 50 yards. The freshman Wright had a 21-yard run.
Grade:C
Receivers
Tennessee’s receiving room has really benefited from Heupel’s quick tempo, and Saturday was the best example of that. Five different receivers had at least one reception, and four of them scored a touchdown.
Payton scored on the first play from scrimmage, catching a screen pass, making one defender miss and then taking it 75 yards the rest of the way. He had just one other catch for 3 yards. The Mississippi State transfer now has a touchdown in six of his last seven games.
Jones was the Vols’ leading receiver with 5 receptions for 100 yards. Most of his production came from his 72-yard touchdown reception. Hooker had just missed a wide-open Jones on the previous play but made it up to him with his longest catch of the season.
Cedric Tillman caught 6 passes for 79 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown. Jalin Hyatt had one 41-yard catch, and tight end Jacob Warren had an 18-yard touchdown reception.
Grade: A+
Offensive line
Tennessee’s offensive line had mixed results Saturday. On one hand, the line was back to full strength with the return of Cade Mays, and they protected Hooker very well in the passing game.
Mays returned from injury and played every snap at right tackle while not allowing a pressure, sack or penalty. For his efforts, he earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.
Hooker was protected when he needed to be, leading the Vols efficiently on seven scoring drives, but they allowed Hooker to be sacked five times.
The offensive line, however, was not good in run block, allowing the Vols to total under 150 yards on the ground, with no one rusher gaining more than 55 yards.
Grade: C+
Front seven
Tennessee’s front seven put virtually no pressure on Will Levis and the Wildcats. Levis could sit in the pocket as long as he needed to find an open man.
Levis – generally not a mobile quarterback – also ran for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Vols. The lack of pressure and poor tackling on the first two levels of the defense gave way to the third straight quarterback the Vols have played, torching them on third down. Kentucky converted 12-of-17 third down attempts.
Tyler Baron had a couple of key sacks late in the game, and Caleb Tremblay had a hurry on Kentucky’s final drive that resulted in a turnover on downs, but outside of a couple good individual moments, the group left a lot to be desired.
Grade: D
Secondary
The same thing can be said about Tennessee’s secondary. There were some good standalone moments, but as a whole, it was quite disappointing.
Levis lit up the Vols secondary for 372 yards and 3 touchdowns, looking like a legitimate Heisman candidate. Against the Vols’ secondary, Levis completed 63% of his passes.
The Vols’ saving grace – and their biggest play of the night – was Alontae Taylor’s pick-6 off Levis in the third quarter. It gave the Vols insurance with a 10-point lead, ultimately proving to be important as Kentucky came storming back.
Taylor made a great read on the play, cutting in front of Kentucky’s receiver and running it all the way back 57 yards untouched.
Grade: C-
Special teams
Tennessee’s special teams played a crucial role in putting the Vols in a place to win.
Jones and Jimmy Holiday each had a 30+ yard kickoff return that set the Vols up with plus field position. Each time, the Vols scored.
Chase McGrath went 1-for-2 on field goal attempts but made the one that mattered. He hit a 43-yard attempt as time expired in the first half but later missed a 35-yard try. Still, his first half score proved to be the game winner.
Paxton Brooks punted just once for 52 yards.
Grade: B+
Coaching
You can say what you want about Taylor’s pick-6, but Heupel’s aggressive play-calling won the Vols the game. On that aforementioned final drive of the first half, the Vols got the ball back with only 16 seconds to go. No one would have blamed Heupel for simply kneeling and entering the half in a tie game.
Instead, Heupel was aggressive. His Vols drove 35 yards to set up McGrath’s field goal which was the difference in a three-point victory.
Grade: A
Overall
There are some glaring weaknesses on defense that the Vols need to address before hosting Georgia, but in the end, they made key plays when they needed to and walked out of Lexington with a win.
Grade: A-