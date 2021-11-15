Against Georgia, Tennessee imitated a typical Knoxville day this side of Daylight Savings Time. Things were bright early on, but everything got dark fast.
So it was as the Vols fell to the No. 1 Bulldogs 41-17 Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee jumped out to a 10-7 first quarter lead, but was outscored 34-7 the rest of the way.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Quarterback
Hendon Hooker had his worst outing for the Vols in a game where he needed to be perfect to pull off an upset. Hooker not perfect — only solid.
Hooker completed 65% of his passes for 244 yards and a touchdown, good for a passer rating of 123.8 — not bad numbers by any means, but not enough to take down the Bulldogs.
Hooker’s worst throw of the night was picked off by Georgia’s Derion Kendrick, which directly resulted in a Georgia touchdown. He later fumbled the ball, which Georgia recovered and turned into another touchdown. Alongside the two turnovers, Hooker was inaccurate — reverting to early season form by struggling to connect on the deep passes.
Joe Milton III came off the bench in place of Hooker late in the fourth quarter and led the Vols on a touchdown drive, passing for 88 yards and a touchdown in garbage time.
Grade: C-
Running backs
Tiyon Evans did not play Saturday against Georgia as he dealt with the same lingering injury that has kept him out of three games this season and limited him to one carry last week at Kentucky. In Evans’ absence, there was a noticeable drop in production against the nation’s best run defense.
Jabari Small had the lion’s share of snaps, but totaled just 49 yards on 12 carries. Freshman Jaylen Wright was not much better, amassing just 14 yards on 8 carries.
Hooker ended up with the most carries of any Tennessee rusher, thanks to a number of collapsed pockets. Usually an elite runner, Hooker forced too much on the ground — 7 yards on 17 carries.
Grade: D
Receivers
The receiving room was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise uninspiring game, thanks to a career day from Cedric Tillman. The redshirt junior hauled in 10 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. His longest reception of the evening was a 53-yard catch and run.
Velus Jones Jr. was the Vols’ second-leading receiver, totaling 8 receptions, 44 yards and a touchdown. His score was a 9-yard catch that capped off the Vols’ first drive of the game, after Hooker had just barely overthrown him on a potential house call on the second play from scrimmage.
JaVonta Payton caught just one 8-yard pass on the first drive of the game and injured his left arm as he was tackled. Payton had a touchdown in six of his last seven games, but was forced to come out after just two targets.
Ramel Keyton came in the game in place of Payton and had some sparking moments, totaling 5 catches for 48 yards with a long of 15.
Jalin Hyatt had 24 receiving yards on 5 receptions, and Princeton Fant caught an 8-yard pass.
Grade: B
Offensive line
Tennessee’s offensive line did not have a good evening against Georgia’s talented front seven. The line played its second consecutive game at full strength, but to no avail.
Georgia racked up 6.0 sacks — its second-highest total of the season — and 9.0 tackles for loss — a new season high. The offensive line penalties were at a minimum, but it didn’t matter, as Hooker was under pressure all evening and the Vols couldn’t establish a ground attack.
Grade: D
Front seven
Tennessee’s own front seven did not play at the same caliber of Georgia’s. The Vols only sacked Stetson Bennett twice, once by Matthew Butler and once by Byron Young. Defensive lineman Omari Thomas tackled Kenny McIntosh for a 4-yard loss on a first quarter run, but outside of that, the Vols’ defense had just two other tackles for loss.
The Vols did have 7 quarterback hurries and 2 pass breakups from Ja’Quain Blakey on the line, but Georgia also ran for 4 touchdowns on the ground.
Grade: C-
Secondary
Tennessee’s secondary turned in a similarly forgettable performance. They allowed Bennett to pass for 213 yards and a touchdown without forcing a single turnover.
In total those numbers are not terrible, but six of Georgia’s receivers averaged double-digit yardage per catch. The Bulldogs evaded tackles and made Tennessee pay for it.
Grade: C-
Special teams
Chase McGrath attempted one field goal Saturday, sinking a 24-yard chip shot. He was perfect on his two point-after attempts.
Paxton Brooks punted 4 times, averaging 45 yards per punt with a long of 49. He pinned Georgia inside the 20 once.
Between kickoff and punt returns, Jones had 5 returns for 74 yards.
Grade: A
Coaching
To Josh Heupel’s credit, his Vols were unusually confident heading into a matchup with No. 1 Georgia. They truly believed they could give Georgia a run for its money, and for about 25 minutes of game time they did.
Heupel’s scheme worked well enough. He designed plays to combat Georgia’s strengths, but Hooker was off just enough to negate the effects.
Heupel was aggressive on fourth down conversions. The Vols converted three times on fourth down, but twice turned the ball over on downs in Georgia territory. Heupel can’t be blamed for not converting. The flow of the game dictated those calls and he had the analytics to back himself up.
Grade: B
Overall
Tennessee gave Georgia more trouble than anyone else has this season just by scoring 2 touchdowns. In one sense, it was a moral victory for the Vols.
Still, Tennessee was truly confident that it could do something special, but in the end, the game turned into a standard Tennessee-Georgia blowout.
The Vols have made leaps and bounds in Heupel’s first season, but they still have a ways to go before being capable of an upset of that caliber.
Grade: C-